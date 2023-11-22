Ga. Inmate Allegedly Beat Cellmate to Death in 'Racially Motivated Murder': Police

Jaquez Jackson has been charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office

An inmate at a Georgia jail is accused of killing his cellmate in what authorities are calling a “racially motivated murder.”

In a press release, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Jaquez Jackson “brutally beat his cellmate with his bare hands” at the Clayton County Jail on Sunday. Authorities claimed Jackson, who is Black, carried out the killing “simply because of the color of [the victim’s] skin.”

“During the investigation, Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times to investigators that he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” the release states.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Jackson has been charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot, according to the sheriff’s office. He had been in jail on a probation violation on charges of simple battery, simple assault, criminal trespass, battery, terroristic threats, and other related offenses.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On April 20, 2022, Jackson was sentenced to five years, with 12 months in jail and four months on probation, but on Oct. 11, 2023, his probation was revoked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Levon Allen said in the release that he and the board of commissioners are striving to improve the facility and its conditions. While the board has already approved over $5 million in emergency funds, the sheriff is asking for an additional $6.5 million in funding to expand the jail’s capacity and to properly classify inmates.

According to the sheriff's office, the Clayton County Jail is currently housing around 1,900 inmates, which is about 365 inmates over capacity.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.



