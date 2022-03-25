Ga. gov applauds completion of Savannah harbor expansion

·3 min read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Calling it a “once in a generation milestone,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday touted completion of a $973 million expansion of the shipping channel linking the Port of Savannah to the Atlantic Ocean as an accomplishment that will deliver a lasting boost to commerce in the state.

Work to deepen 40 miles (64 kilometers) along the Savannah River to make room for larger cargo ships wrapped up earlier this month, 6 1/2 years after dredging began. But the project began much earlier with feasibility studies that began in 1997, when Bill Clinton was president and Zell Miller served as Georgia's governor.

“To say that today has been a long time coming is an understatement," Kemp told about 50 people gathered on the Savannah waterfront a few miles downriver from where towering cranes load and unload ships along the port's docks. “This is a day that all Georgians should be proud of, no matter who they are, where they work or how they vote."

The Port of Savannah is the nation's fourth busiest for cargo shipped in containers, large metal boxes used to transport goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. The port handled a record 5.6 million container units last year, a whopping 20% increase in cargo volumes over 2020.

The dredging of mud and sediment from the river bottom got underway in 2015 as Savannah and other U.S. ports raced for deeper water to accommodate bigger ships arriving along the East Coast through an expanded Panama Canal.

Overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers and funded jointly by the federal government and the state, the harbor expansion added 5 feet (1.5 meters) of depth to the Savannah River shipping channel. That allows larger ships carrying heavier loads to come and go without waiting for higher tides.

“Deeper water means that ships can carry up to an additional 1,000 extra containers,” said Joel Wooten, chairman of the Georgia Ports Authority's board of directors. “It’s important to the importers, it’s also important to Georgia exporters. It will mean greater speed and greater efficiency getting Georgia grown and Georgia manufactured goods to global markets.”

The harbor expansion was not just about dredging. The government spent $14 million salvaging the sunken remains of the ironclad Confederate gunship CSS Georgia, which had been scuttled in the river during the Civil War. Another $100 million went to installing large machines that inject extra oxygen into the river to help blue crabs, striped bass and endangered shortnose sturgeon breathe. They were part of a legal settlement to offset environmental damage caused by the project.

Georgia port officials are planning aggressively for more growth. Griff Lynch, the port authority's executive director, announced last month plans to increase Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by 58% over the next three years.

Lynch said the shipping channel's new depth of 47 feet (14 meters) should last a long while. But he's warned that even larger ships coming online within the next decade may not fit underneath the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge that spans the river between the port and downtown Savannah.

Lynch said the state Department of Transportation is studying whether to raise or replace the large suspension bridge built in 1991. He said he expects a report later this year.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US, EU sign data transfer deal to ease privacy concerns

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and United States made a breakthrough in their yearslong battle over the privacy of data that flows across the Atlantic with a preliminary agreement Friday that paves the way for Europeans' personal information to be stored in the U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal during Biden's stop in Brussels while on a European tour amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Business groups hailed the announcement, saying

  • Russian defense ministry says it will focus on 'liberating' the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as invading troops remain stalled

    The new plan appears to show Russia is scaling back its operation after being met with strong resistance in Ukraine.

  • Live updates: Pope leads prayer; Ukraine refugees in Germany

    ROME — Pope Francis has presided over a special prayer for Ukraine that harked back to a century-old apocalyptic prophecy about peace and Russia. Francis invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer on Friday. An estimated 3,500 people, including cardinals, ambassadors and pilgrims, attended the service at St. Peter’s Basilica and the text of the prayer was translated into three dozen languages. The ritual is of deep spiritual importance

  • Macron underscores his leader credentials at NATO with a map

    President Emmanuel Macron brought a map to NATO on Thursday to show just how much his troops were doing to support the security of his allies and explain how France could be counted on to show solidarity. Riding high in polls just three weeks before a presidential election, the French candidate-president, has been able to put aside the nitty gritty of French political campaigning to focus almost solely on the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy. Macron, who has spared no effort to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, entered the presidential election race just a month before the first round on April 10 and has kept the number of campaign events to a minimum.

  • California unemployment rate falls to 5.4% in February

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's economy roared to life in February as employers added a surprising 138,100 new jobs, accounting for more than 20% of all employment gains nationally. “It's a staggering jump,” said Michael Bernick, a former director of the state Employment Development Department who is now an attorney with the firm Duane Morris. “Virtually all sectors are showing gains.” Ten of the state's 11 industry sectors added jobs in February. The leisure and hospitality sector had th

  • N.S. looks to bring in regulations to discourage feeding wildlife

    Truro Mayor Bill Mills knows all about what can go wrong when people feed wildlife. Mills's town has become overrun with deer in recent years, to the point where the town got approval for a hunt within town limits to try to address the problem. Despite bylaws prohibiting feeding, Mills said it continues to be a problem. "Once you start feeding them then they stay around the area where they're fed, then the next thing you know they have their new babies and — guess what — that's where the babies

  • Stray dog discovered in 'horrific condition' with overgrown nails, severely matted hair

    WARNING: This story contains images of a dog in a state of severe neglect that might be disturbing to some readers. The Calgary Humane Society says it's never seen a situation this bad — and wants to speak with the owner of a stray female shih tzu found in northeast Calgary on Sunday. In the early morning, an individual on a walk found the senior dog along 32nd Avenue N.E. near the city bus depot between Ninth Street and 36th Avenue N.E. "In this case, the physical condition of the animal, no re

  • 'Like a yo-yo:' Disappointment for Red Deer businesses after UCP scrubs meeting

    RED DEER, Alta. — The owners of a café in Red Deer, Alta., spent $1,500 on extra stock anticipating a surge in business from the United Conservative Party's leadership review next month, but they and other business operators in the central Alberta city had their hopes dashed when the in-person meeting was scrapped this week. “I think this is extremely ridiculous,” said Kim Valin, who owns Black Label Coffee House with her husband, Kyle Valin. The party said it decided to change to mail-in ballot

  • Federal deficit $75.3B for April-to-January period of fiscal 2021-22

    OTTAWA — The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $75.3 billion for the April-to-January period of its 2021–22 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $268.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, totalled $360.2 billion for the 10-month period, down from nearly $474 billion a year earlier. Public debt charges rose nearly $20.7 billion compared with nearly

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.