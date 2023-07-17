Ga. Firefighter Couple Set to Wed Seriously Injured After Engine Overturns While Responding to Crash

Logan Gordy and his fiancée Trista Cheeks sustained life-threatening injuries when the engine flipped as they responded to a crash scene, according to local officials

Two firefighters — who are set to get married later this year — are fighting for their lives after they were seriously injured when their fire engine overturned in Georgia.

Officials said the pair of firefighters were responding to a crash on Rocky Bottom Road in Upson County on Saturday when the engine flipped while attempting to steer around a curve, according to WGXA-TV and ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

The Taylor County Fire Department has identified the victims as Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks.

The couple, who are expected to get married in October, were transported via Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Monroe County Emergency Services. Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Trista had a brain bleed and underwent surgery on Sunday, according to an update shared by the TCFD. She remains in the intensive care unit while she recovers.

Logan, meanwhile, sustained "an inoperable brain bleed" and "swelling on the brain" as a result of the crash, the TCFD said. He still showed no signs of improvement, minus some movement in some fingers Sunday morning. He has not been able to move his right side, they added.

But the couple’s loved ones are holding on to hope that the first responders will pull through and survive their life threatening injuries.



Logan’s father Tim Gordy thanked everyone for their "love, thoughts and prayers," in a statement shared by the TCFD on Sunday. “... Still keep them prayers coming. We serve a mighty God who can heal. He has a Big Testimony.”



GSP is investigating the incident.

Anyone interested in donating to the victims’ family can connect with Tim Gordy via CashApp ($TimGordy64), according to WMAZ-TV.

