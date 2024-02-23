Ga. College Student Who Went for Jog Was Found Dead with 'Visible Injuries,' as Police Suspect Foul Play

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson confirmed to PEOPLE

Laken Riley/Facebook Lake Hope Riley

A college student was found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia campus after she went missing while on a jog, officials said.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson confirmed to PEOPLE Friday morning. The coroner said a cause and manner of death is still pending and declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

She was a nursing student at Augusta University, also located in the city of Athens, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

In a statement shared Thursday by the University of Georgia, officials said the woman was reported missing by a friend after failing to return home from a jog at the UGA Intramural Fields that morning.

Officers responded to the area and began a search, UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark said at Thursday's press conference streamed by Fox 5 Atlanta. At around 12:38 p.m., a body was discovered in a wooded area behind a lake.

John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Park Hall on the University of Georgia campus

“The individual was unconscious, not breathing and had visible injuries,” Clark said, adding that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical workers.

“We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation,” UGA said in the statement. “Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime. We want to assure you that the safety and welfare of our campus community is our top concern.”

The death also comes one day after a student died by suicide on the UGA campus. Clark confirmed at the press conference that the two deaths are not related.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University," UGA said. "Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."

Story continues

The university said all classes were canceled on Thursday and Friday, and will resume on Monday, Feb. 26. Similarly, classes at Augusta University's College of Nursing campus in Athens were canceled on Friday, CNN reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Clark told reporters that police have not identified a suspect but are “actively investigating the case.” A possible motive has not been shared.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.