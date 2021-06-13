G7 summit — live: Boris Johnson holds news conference as Brexit ‘sausage war’ deepens with Macron

(Screengrab)

The Elysee Palace has rejected claims that Emmanuel Macron confused the constitutional status of Northern Ireland in a conversation with Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Reports today suggested that a mix-up on NI had sparked an outburst from Mr Johnson that EU leaders had to get the importance of the territorial integrity of the UK “into their heads”.

However, Mr Macron’s office has said the French leader had only pointed out that mainland Britain and Northern Ireland were on two different islands after Mr Johnson asked him whether he would accept a ban on movements of sausages between Toulouse and Paris.

Downing Street has it will not discuss the details of the incident.

Meanwhile, David Attenborough told G7 leaders that they face some of the most important decisions in human history as he called for stronger action on the climate crisis.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade,” the British environmentalist told G7 leaders in a recorded video address on the final day of G7 talks in Cornwall.

“Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one,” he said, according to Reuters. “We have the skills to address it in time, all we need is the global will to do so.”

