G7 summit draws to close with condemnation of Putin’s ‘war crime’ mall massacre

David Hughes, PA Political Editor
·3 min read

Boris Johnson and his fellow world leaders will gather for the final day of a G7 summit which has been overshadowed by atrocities in Ukraine.

The leaders issued a joint statement accusing Russian president Vladimir Putin of war crimes after Russian missiles slammed into a shopping centre in Kremenchuk.

The Prime Minister and the leaders of the US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy condemned the “abominable attack”.

“We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack,” they said.

“Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime.

“Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account.”

The strike on Monday came as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared via video link at the G7 summit in Germany to call for more sophisticated missile defences.

About 1,000 shoppers were thought to be in the Kremenchuk centre when it was hit.

At least 18 people were dead and more than 60 wounded, but those figures could increase as the debris is searched.

The conflict in Ukraine has dominated the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps.

And the battle against the Russian invasion is set to remain at the top of the diplomatic agenda when leaders of Nato, including Mr Johnson, gather in Madrid on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson said the Kremenchuk attack “has shown once again the depths of cruelty and barbarism to which the Russian leader will sink” but it would “strengthen the resolve” of Ukraine and its G7 allies.

The Prime Minister also urged Russian scientists to defect to the UK to escape Mr Putin’s oppression, as he also set out a package of support for Ukrainian researchers.

The Prime Minister said experts who no longer feel safe in Russia should apply to come to a country that “values openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge”.

Meanwhile, he announced funding and partnership deals to help Ukrainian academics, whose research has been hit by the Russian invasion, carry on their work in the UK.

At the G7 summit in Germany, Mr Johnson said: “To the Russian scientists and researchers who are looking upon Putin’s violence in dismay, and who no longer feel safe in Russia, you should feel free to apply to come to the UK and work in a country that values openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge.”

The plans include a major increase of funding for the “researchers at risk” scheme, putting in a further £9.8 million on top of the initial £3 million, which will see 130 academics come from Ukraine to continue their work.

The UK Government will also provide funding to support the Universities UK International and the Cormack Consultancy Group twinning programme between UK and Ukrainian academic institutions.

G7 Summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Department for International Trade will step up work under its global entrepreneur programme to offer temporary relocation and mentorship to Ukrainian science and tech business leaders forced out by the invasion.

Mr Johnson said: “People across the UK have opened their hearts and their homes to support those fleeing violence in Ukraine, and our world-leading universities, research institutions and tech businesses are no different.

“Science and technology will be decisive in ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine, and it will be crucial as we rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

“The UK will be with our Ukrainian friends every step of the way.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Johnson insists cost of Ukraine support is price worth paying

    Boris Johnson was speaking at the G7 summit, where Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was pleading with world leaders for extra help.

  • Boris Johnson condemns Putin’s ‘barbarism’ after shopping centre missile strike

    Scores are feared dead following the strike in Kremenchuk which occurred on the day Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G7.

  • Oil rises $2/bbl after G7 vows new Russian sanctions

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil rose $2 a barrel on Monday on the prospect of even tighter supplies loomed over the market as the Group of Seven nations promised to tighten the squeeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest while actually lowering energy prices. The group of wealthy nations vowed to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes", proposing to cap the price of Russian oil as part of new sanctions to hit Moscow's finances. "I think if they were to implement a price cap on sale and purchase of Russian oil, it's difficult for me to imagine how this is going to be implemented, especially when China and India have become Russia's biggest customers," said Houston-based oil consultant Andrew Lipow.

  • Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Such social media posts ostensibly aimed to help women living in states where preexisting laws banning abortion suddenly snapped into effect on Friday. That's when the high court overruled Roe v. Wade, its 1973 decision that declared access to abortion a

  • Ukraine's richest man sues Russia at Europe's top human rights court

    Ukraine's richest man filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over what he has said are billions of dollars in business losses since Russia's invasion. Rinat Akhmetov, owner of the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol where Ukrainian fighters defied weeks of Russian bombardment, sued Russia for "grievous violations of his property rights" at the European Court of Human Rights, his System Capital Management (SCM) holding company said. It said Akhmetov was also seeking a court order "preventing Russia from engaging in further blockading, looting, diversion and destruction of grain and steel" produced by his companies.

  • How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

    In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Discover: 10 Richest People in the World See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

  • Oil Up with New G7 Sanctions on Russia

    By David Ho

  • Andy Murray fights back from behind to progress to Wimbledon second round

    Andy Murray beats James Duckworth in first round of Wimbledon Duckworth takes first set, Murray fights back to win the next three Murray will face John Isner in second round Watch: Murray pulls off rare underarm serve - and it very nearly backfires

  • Ukraine war: UK to supply grain DNA testing technology to combat 'Russian thefts of wheat'

    The UK is providing technology to allow grain to be tested to make sure it has not been stolen by Russia from Ukrainian silos and sold abroad for profit. George Eustice, the environment and food secretary, says the government is giving £1.5m to fund the DNA analysis of wheat to find where it comes from.

  • Durham police officers fire at suspects after investigation turns into shootout

    The officers were investigating a shooting when two cars came down Main Street, guns firing.

  • Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge. “After a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers), the Amadea has safely docked in a port within the United States, and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its ant

  • Liz Truss warns against ‘uneasy peace’ with Ukraine giving up territory

    The Foreign Secretary repeated her call for the recovery of all the lands Ukraine had lost since 2014.

  • Ties to Russia cannot return to what they were pre-Ukraine war - Scholz

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, June 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Monday there would be no return to the times before Russia's attack on Ukraine, which had ushered in long-term changes in international relations. "When the situation changes, we have to change," Scholz said in a televised statement at the end of the second day of the G7 summit taking place in a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps. Scholz, who is hosting this year's gathering, said that the G7 leaders had held constructive discussions with the guest nations on Monday - India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina - which he labeled "democracies of the future".

  • Macron warned he risks giving Putin ‘a licence to manipulate the world’

    Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that a peace deal with Russia would cause “enduring instability” and give Vladimir Putin licence to manipulate the world.

  • Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The leader of Bosnia's Serbs said Sunday he hoped former U.S. President Donald Trump would return to power and that the Serbs would “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.” Milorad Dodik, who was a rare European official to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war in Ukraine started in late February, made the comments at a gathering marking the start of a bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago.

  • Watch: Andy Murray pulls off rare underarm serve - and it very nearly backfires

    The underarm serve has been made popular in recent times by Nick Kyrgios, and is the subject of derision in some quarters - just ask Rafael Nadal- but is a tactic rarely seen among the game’s very best.

  • 'He would still come back': Online users say they reported Uvalde gunman's behavior, but to little effect

    In the weeks leading up to last month's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the 18-year-old gunman made a number of disturbing comments to users on various social media platforms, leading the head of Texas' top law enforcement agency to say last week that those comments "should have been reported." "Regardless of how many times he was reported ... he would still come back," a user who lives in Greece and asked to remain anonymous, told ABC News regarding her multiple attempts to report the gunman, identified by authorities as Salvador Ramos. Among Ramos' online comments were possible signs that troubling behavior was ahead: He referenced school shootings, alluded to a possible upcoming incident, and shared pictures and videos of guns, users who communicated with him told ABC News.

  • Zelensky asks G7 leaders for better air defences and tougher sanctions on Russia

    The ongoing war in Ukraine moved from being a distant, abstract conflict to something more tangible for the leaders of the world's seven wealthiest democracies on Monday with an address by the embattled country's president. Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 leaders that despite their efforts to arm his country and to isolate the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, more needs to be done — and fast. He asked for better, more modern air defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guaran

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi