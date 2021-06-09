G7 summit 2021 live: Biden lands in UK for meeting of world leaders, as EU losing patience over Brexit deal

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has landed in the UK this evening ahead of the start of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The US president touched down at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk at around 7.30pm. He will meet with Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Prior to his arrival, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the BBC that Mr Biden had “very deep” concerns about the effect of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

Mr Sullivan said the president believes that the Northern Ireland protocol is “critical” to the protection of the Good Friday Agreement.

He added that “whatever way they find to proceed must, at its core, fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and not imperil that”.

This comes as talks designed to end the dispute between the UK and the EU over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal ended without a breakthrough on Wednesday.

The EU has said its patience with the UK is “wearing thin” and has threatened to “suspend” parts of the Brexit trade agreement unless London complies with the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking after failed Brexit talks on Wednesday, Maros Sefcovic, the EU commission vice-president, said Brussels could slap tariffs on UK exports and even “suspend cooperation in certain sectors”, pointing to deals on trade and services.

