Grain prices rise as weak US crop adds to Russia blockade fears - live updates

Grain prices Ukraine US crop Russia blockade Black Sea food - LESZEK SZYMANSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Grain prices have rebounded as concerns about the outlook for US crop production compounded the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The percentage of US corn in good to excellent condition dropped to 67pc from 70pc a week ago, according to the latest Department of Agriculture report. That was the third straight week of declines.

Wheat climbed from the lowest level in four months to hit $9.31 per half bushel, while corn was up from its lowest since mid-February and soybeans advanced for a third day.

Growing fears of a recession have given some relief to prices in recent weeks, but markets are still gripped by worries over the war in Europe, with millions of tonnes of grain trapped in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said G7 leaders were working on a way to let Ukraine export its grain amid concerns the crisis could lead to food shortages around the globe.

11:45 AM

South West Water under scrutiny over sewage treatment

South West Water has become the latest company targeted in an Ofwat investigation into suppliers' environmental performance and sewage treatment works.

Earlier this year the regulator said it had serious concerns over the sewage treatment works of five water suppliers – Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

David Black, Ofwat chief executive, said: "As we gather and analyse more information, including data on storm overflow spills, our concerns have grown further about South West Water's operation of its wastewater assets and environmental performance.

"As a result, we have opened an additional enforcement case into South West Water."

Story continues

Shares in parent company Pennon fell as much as 7pc after the announcement. Pennon said it would work "openly and constructively" with Ofwat to comply with the investigation.

11:33 AM

Shoppers switching to cheap frozen food, says Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's frozen food - Geoff Pugh

Cash-strapped Britons are buying more cheap frozen food to help reduce waste and cope with "unprecedented" increases in the cost of living.

That's according to the boss of Sainsbury's, who said shoppers were "watching every penny and every pound", doing more frequent but smaller shops and using technology to monitor spending and avoid "till shock" at the checkout.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, told Reuters: "There is some evidence of customers shopping (more) to own brand and also areas like frozen are increasing. People are looking at making sure that they don't incur any waste."

He said shoppers were buying "for now" only, and making sure they do not buy products they may not use.

Data out earlier this morning from NielsenIQ showed sales of frozen poultry jumped 12pc in the four weeks to June 18 as Brits tighten the purse strings.

11:13 AM

Kremlin: Gazprom could try to change contracts if West caps prices

Russian gas giant Gazprom could seek to revise its delivery contracts if western countries implement a price cap on Russian gas, the Kremlin has said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment on how much the move – discussed by G7 leaders this week – would cost Russia.

10:56 AM

VW nears sale of electric car charging stake to Siemens

VW Siemens Electrify America - Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Volkswagen is said to be selling a 10pc stake in its electric car charging subsidiary to German industrial giant Siemens.

The Electrify America deal is likely to be announced later today alongside a $450m (£367m) investment in the network, Bloomberg reports.

VW set up Electrify America in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal. It has more than 3,500 charging ports in the US and Canada at 807 stations, and also has deals with Ford and Hyundai.

The proceeds of the sale will reportedly be used to help fund the German car maker's goal of doubling the number of electric vehicle charging stations it operates in North America.

10:47 AM

Amigo to return to lending with new brand

Troubled sub-prime lender Amigo is set to return to lending after a two-year hiatus amid claims it mis-sold loans.

Shares in the company pushed higher this morning after it announced plans for new loan products under a different brand.

Amigo suspended guarantor lending in March 2020 to work through a backlog of allegedly unaffordable loans. It spent about a year fighting for survival in the courts amid a deluge of customer complaints.

However, last month it was granted High Court approval for a rescue plan which included compensation for past customers.

Amigo said it plans to bring new lending products under the brand name RewardRate, subject to approval by the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It wants to restart lending by February next year and will aim to raise cash over the next year in order to support plans to hand money back to creditors.

10:37 AM

Pound holds ground despite Brexit jitters

Sterling edged higher against the dollar this morning and was steady against the euro as it shrugged off a flare-up in Brexit risks and wider economic gloom.

Boris Johnson has pushed ahead with plans to pass legislation this year that will overturn some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

Traders are also watching the Bank of England for signs of how it will tackle soaring inflation while trying to avoid tipping the UK into a recession.

The pound gained 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.2285. Against the euro it was little changed at 86.22p.

10:20 AM

Airbnb makes party ban permanent

Airbnb has said it's making a ban on parties at its properties permanent after seeing a sharp drop in reports of unauthorised gatherings since new rules were imposed in August 2020.

The company said there'd been a 44pc drop in the rate of party reports since it implemented the policy.

Airbnb originally brought in the ban to halt the spread of Covid infections, but it now wants to make the ban permanent as the summer travel season begins.

However, it will now remove its 16-person limit, allowing larger homes listed on the platform to be booked to full occupancy.

10:06 AM

PM: We're working on getting Ukraine's grain out

Boris Johnson has insisted that G7 leaders are working on finding a way of letting Ukraine export its grain.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden, the Prime Minister said: "We're working on it, we're all working on it."

Millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been left stranded due to a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, forcing exporters to use less efficient land routes. This is driving up the price of the staple and threatening a global food crisis.

In a further blow this morning, the latest report on US crop conditions missed expectations, fuelling concerns over the outlook for production and driving prices higher again.

09:48 AM

Train strikes hurt sandwich sales as millions stay home

Rail strikes Pret A Manger - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The worst train strike in more than 30 years wreaked havoc for commuters last week, but it also spelt bad news for Pret A Manger.

Sales of coffee, soup and sandwiches in the City and Canary Wharf were at 62pc of pre-Covid levels in the week to Thursday, according to Bloomberg's Pret Index.

That's the lowest since April and down from 88pc of pre-pandemic levels the previous week.

It was a similar story in the West End and train stations nationwide as the strikes forced millions of workers and shoppers to stay at home.

Almost half of workers in the City weren't at their desks on June 21 when train and Tube workers went on strike, according to data compiled by Google.

09:35 AM

Lagarde: ECB will go 'as far as necessary' to fight inflation

Christine Lagarde has vowed to go "as far as necessary" to tackle inflation as she warned prices would remain "undesirably high" for some time to come.

The ECB chief said soaring inflation was a "great challenge" but said the central bank what do everything it could to return it to the 2pc target.

LIVE: President Christine @Lagarde opens day 2 of the #ECBForum on Central Banking https://t.co/wWoKRmmTG0 — European Central Bank (@ecb) June 28, 2022

09:19 AM

Car industry asks for help with energy costs

The UK automotive industry has urged the Government to help soften the blow of surging energy costs as car makers try to transition to electric vehicles.

Car companies face a £90m increase in energy bills this year and already pay among the most for electricity in Europe, according to the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The group laid out a new plan for supporting the industry, calling on the Government to provide short-term support to help cover the costs, expand grants, extend tax deductions and to foster automotive skills training.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “Help with energy costs now will help keep us competitive and be a windfall for the sector, stimulating investment in innovation, R&D, training – all reinvested in the UK economy.”

"From Covid impacts to component shortages, supply chain disruption to trade uncertainty & regulatory change to rising inflation, the challenges facing this sector are immense. Addressing the UK’s high energy costs is the industry’s number one ask"@MikeHawesSMMT on auto asks pic.twitter.com/6hy5Fq0LiP — SMMT (@SMMT) June 28, 2022

09:10 AM

Oil extends gains on China's Covid easing

Oil has pushed higher for a third session this morning as an easing of Covid restrictions in China sparked expectations of higher demand.

Benchmark Brent crude gained 1pc to top $116 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded just shy of $111.

Alongside China's easing restrictions, supply is also under threat from a political crisis in Libya and protests in Ecuador.

Opec meets later this week to discuss its output policy, while traders also have an eye on G7 plans to cap Russian energy prices.

09:02 AM

German consumer confidence hits all-time low

While things are looking grim for UK consumers, it’s not much better in Germany, either.

GfK’s consumer confidence barometer for the country dropped to -27.4 points for July – the lowest figure since the series started in 1991.

Rolf Buerkl, GfK consumer expert, said the decline was “above all” due to the rising cost of living, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Inflation rose to 7.9pc in May, the highest rate since German reunification in 1990 and well above the 2pc target of central banks.

Mr Buerkl also said “broken supply chains” were contributing to higher prices and darkening the mood among consumers.

⚠️ Record low German and UK consumer confidence. Everything is not fine in Europe...$EUR $GBP pic.twitter.com/hoDtmkPS7O — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) June 28, 2022

08:55 AM

Brits switch to canned food as cost-of-living crunch deepens

Aldi supermarket food cost-of-living - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Britons are increasingly switching to cheaper products in supermarkets as the cost-of-living crisis puts the squeeze on household budgets.

In the four weeks to June 18, sales of frozen poultry rose 12pc while sales of rice and grains increased 11pc, according to data from NielsenIQ.

Canned beans and pasta were up 10pc, gravy/stock and canned meat up 9pc and dry pasta jumped 31pc.

In contrast, sales of beers, wines and spirits – which jumped last year amid ongoing restrictions – fell 9.7pc, while general merchandise sales fell 6.1pc as shoppers trimmed discretionary spending.

The crisis means many struggling families will stop buying certain products altogether, while over a quarter said they’d shop more at discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Mike Watkins at Nielsen said: “Shoppers are starting to make different choices in how to compensate for their rising cost of living. For some households, the way to save money is to buy cheaper products.”

08:28 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has jumped to its highest in more than two weeks as an easing of Covid restrictions in China boosted sentiment and drove up commodity prices.

The blue-chip index rose 0.8pc to its highest since June 10, with oil and mining stocks leading gains.

Rio Tino topped the index, gaining as much as 4pc, while Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta were all trading higher. Oil giants BP and Shell were also among the biggest boosts.

Prudential rose more than 3pc, with the wider insurance sector gaining ground after Rishi Sunak said the UK wants to reform insurer solvency rules quickly.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was up a more modest 0.3pc. Petrofac gained 5pc after it said its half-year trading was in line with expectations as an upswing in oil prices raised demand.

08:23 AM

Wise sets sights on 30pc revenue growth

Wise has forecast strong revenue growth after it enjoyed higher profits and a surge in customers during its first year as a listed company.

The money transfer firm, which floated in a record-breaking London listing last July, reported pre-tax profits of £43.9m for the year to the end of March, while revenues grew by a third to £556..

Its customer base grew 29pc to 4.6m in the final three months, with the group transferring 40pc more money for customers over the year, at £76bn

Wise also said it aims to grow revenues by between 30pc and 35pc over the next financial year as it hailed a "strong start".

But it comes a day after Wise revealed its co-founder and chief executive Kristo Kaarmann was being investigated by the City watchdog over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter.

Read more: Millionaire Wise chief investigated over tax default

08:13 AM

Heathrow warns passengers travel chaos will last until 2026

Heathrow travel chaos airlines - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Heathrow passengers face “a worse experience”, the airport has warned, after it was told by the regulator to cut charges levied on travellers amid a surge in demand for flights.

Oliver Gill has the details:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the cap on landing fees charged per passenger at Heathrow will fall from £30.19 to £26.31 by 2026, following a furious lobbying effort by the airport and airlines. Airlines have long argued that Heathrow is one of the most expensive airports in the world and urged the CAA to resist its demands to raise charges to more than £40 per passenger. Heathrow, meanwhile, has said that it needs to raise the fees to make sure the airport does not fall into disrepair. Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, said: "Today's announcement is about doing the right thing for consumers. We have listened very carefully to both Heathrow Airport and the airlines who have differing views to each other about the future level of charges. “Our independent and impartial analysis balances affordable charges for consumers, while allowing Heathrow to make the investment needed for the future." However, Heathrow hit back at the decision, saying that it would result in further chaos to passengers at a time when thousands of customers are being hit by widespread cancellations owing to staff shortages.

08:10 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has opened sharply higher this morning as stocks continue to rebound from a recent sell-off.

The blue-chip index jumped just shy of 1pc as markets opened to 7,328 points.

07:57 AM

Lottery firm Camelot feels cost-of-living squeeze

Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a fall in ticket sales as it warned consumers had "tightened their belts" amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Camelot, which has launched legal action against the Gambling Commission after losing the lottery licence to rival Allwyn, said sales fell 3pc to £8.1bn in the year to the end of March.

The company blamed the decline partly on the end of Covid restrictions, but also "growing economic uncertainty" as inflation continues to soar.

However, Camelot said £1.9bn was generated for good causes over the year, making it the second best total ever raised.

In March, Camelot lost the licence to operate the lottery from 2024 after 30 years running the game.

The five-year licence was awarded to Allwyn, previously known as Sazka, which runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece, and proposes to cut the cost of UK tickets from £2 to £1.

07:49 AM

Royal Mail workers to vote on biggest strike of summer

Royal Mail CWU strike - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The biggest strike of the summer has moved one step closer to reality as ballots were sent out to 115,000 postal workers.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents the posties, is demanding a bigger pay rise in line with inflation.

It's rejecting Royal Mail's offer of a 2pc increase, describing their treatment as "despicable".

If workers vote for the walkout, it could result in the biggest industrial action this summer. The CWU is also involved in pay disputes at BT and the Post Office.

A spokesman for the CWU said:

Britain’s postal workers are being forced into accepting a massive pay cut by the same people they have generated incredible profits for. Our members are going to food banks while bosses reward themselves with advance bonuses. It is an unjust, unsustainable way to treat people. We have no doubt that workers will defy this despicable treatment, stand up for themselves and vote to begin the biggest strike of this summer.

07:40 AM

G7 pushes for Russian gas price cap

Good morning.

The G7 is preparing to tighten the screws on the Kremlin's coffers with a cap on Russian energy prices.

Leaders are expected to announce plans today for a cap on Russian gas prices. That's on top of a mechanism to cap prices on oil imports from the country.

Limiting Moscow's profits from energy has been one of the main topics of discussion so far at the three-day G7 summit in Bavaria.

It comes as the EU looks for ways to reduce energy demand amid concerns lower Russian gas flows could lead to shortages this winter and force countries to roll out rationing.

5 things to start your day

1) Bricking it: shortages push builders into bankruptcy Construction companies face going under despite post-lockdown building boom

2) Councils forced to ‘rip up financial plans’ as inflation adds £800m to costs Vital public services are at risk amid a cost of living crisis

3) Net zero red tape to be ditched as Britain returns to coal Checks on fossil fuel emissions to be watered down under Whitehall plans

4) Break-up of nuclear sub contractor to start within months of US takeover Rapid sale expected for non-defence divisions at Ultra Electronics

5) New owner of Britain’s TV masts vows to keep channels on air despite streaming threat Digital 9 pays £460m for a 48pc stake in monopoly broadcaster of digital freeview TV

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly down this morning. The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4pc. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also barely moved.

Tokyo stocks traded higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.4pc.

Coming up today