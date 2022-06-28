G7 poised to cap Russian gas prices as it turns the screws on Putin - live updates

James Warrington
G7 gas price cap energy profits sanctions Putin Russia Ukraine - Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin
G7 gas price cap energy profits sanctions Putin Russia Ukraine - Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin

G7 leaders are expected to push for a price cap on Russian gas in their latest efforts to squeeze the Kremlin’s income from energy exports.

The move, set to be unveiled at the end of a three-day summit in Germany today, comes alongside plans to cap prices of Russian oil.

Capping Russian energy prices would not only limit flows of money to Moscow, but also help to curb inflation amid a sustained rise in costs.

Meanwhile, the EU is exploring ways to reduce demand for natural gas as a reduction in supplies from Russia has left countries racing to refill supplies ahead of winter.

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson has called for more energy savings and efficiency to reduce the risk of rationing, while Germany has warned of shortages and moved into the second phase of its emergency gas plan.

08:28 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has jumped to its highest in more than two weeks as an easing of Covid restrictions in China boosted sentiment and drove up commodity prices.

The blue-chip index rose 0.8pc to its highest since June 10, with oil and mining stocks leading gains.

Rio Tino topped the index, gaining as much as 4pc, while Anglo AmericanGlencore and Antofagasta were all trading higher. Oil giants BP and Shell were also among the biggest boosts.

Prudential rose more than 3pc, with the wider insurance sector gaining ground after Rishi Sunak said the UK wants to reform insurer solvency rules quickly.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was up a more modest 0.3pc. Petrofac gained 5pc after it said its half-year trading was in line with expectations as an upswing in oil prices raised demand.

08:23 AM

Wise sets sights on 30pc revenue growth

Wise has forecast strong revenue growth after it enjoyed higher profits and a surge in customers during its first year as a listed company.

The money transfer firm, which floated in a record-breaking London listing last July, reported pre-tax profits of £43.9m for the year to the end of March, while revenues grew by a third to £556..

Its customer base grew 29pc to 4.6m in the final three months, with the group transferring 40pc more money for customers over the year, at £76bn

Wise also said it aims to grow revenues by between 30pc and 35pc over the next financial year as it hailed a "strong start".

But it comes a day after Wise revealed its co-founder and chief executive Kristo Kaarmann was being investigated by the City watchdog over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter.

Read more: Millionaire Wise chief investigated over tax default

08:13 AM

Heathrow warns passengers travel chaos will last until 2026

Heathrow travel chaos airlines - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Heathrow travel chaos airlines - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Heathrow passengers face “a worse experience”, the airport has warned, after it was told by the regulator to cut charges levied on travellers amid a surge in demand for flights.

Oliver Gill has the details:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the cap on landing fees charged per passenger at Heathrow will fall from £30.19 to £26.31 by 2026, following a furious lobbying effort by the airport and airlines.

Airlines have long argued that Heathrow is one of the most expensive airports in the world and urged the CAA to resist its demands to raise charges to more than £40 per passenger.

Heathrow, meanwhile, has said that it needs to raise the fees to make sure the airport does not fall into disrepair.

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, said: "Today's announcement is about doing the right thing for consumers. We have listened very carefully to both Heathrow Airport and the airlines who have differing views to each other about the future level of charges.

“Our independent and impartial analysis balances affordable charges for consumers, while allowing Heathrow to make the investment needed for the future."

However, Heathrow hit back at the decision, saying that it would result in further chaos to passengers at a time when thousands of customers are being hit by widespread cancellations owing to staff shortages.

08:10 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has opened sharply higher this morning as stocks continue to rebound from a recent sell-off.

The blue-chip index jumped just shy of 1pc as markets opened to 7,328 points.

07:57 AM

Lottery firm Camelot feels cost-of-living squeeze

Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a fall in ticket sales as it warned consumers had "tightened their belts" amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Camelot, which has launched legal action against the Gambling Commission after losing the lottery licence to rival Allwyn, said sales fell 3pc to £8.1bn in the year to the end of March.

The company blamed the decline partly on the end of Covid restrictions, but also "growing economic uncertainty" as inflation continues to soar.

However, Camelot said £1.9bn was generated for good causes over the year, making it the second best total ever raised.

In March, Camelot lost the licence to operate the lottery from 2024 after 30 years running the game.

The five-year licence was awarded to Allwyn, previously known as Sazka, which runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece, and proposes to cut the cost of UK tickets from £2 to £1.

07:49 AM

Royal Mail workers to vote on biggest strike of summer

Royal Mail CWU strike - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Royal Mail CWU strike - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The biggest strike of the summer has moved one step closer to reality as ballots were sent out to 115,000 postal workers.

The Communication Workers Union, which represents the posties, is demanding a bigger pay rise in line with inflation.

It's rejecting Royal Mail's offer of a 2pc increase, describing their treatment as "despicable".

If workers vote for the walkout, it could result in the biggest industrial action this summer. The CWU is also involved in pay disputes at BT and the Post Office.

A spokesman for the CWU said:

Britain’s postal workers are being forced into accepting a massive pay cut by the same people they have generated incredible profits for.

Our members are going to food banks while bosses reward themselves with advance bonuses.  It is an unjust, unsustainable way to treat people.

We have no doubt that workers will defy this despicable treatment, stand up for themselves and vote to begin the biggest strike of this summer.

07:40 AM

G7 pushes for Russian gas price cap

Good morning. 

The G7 is preparing to tighten the screws on the Kremlin's coffers with a cap on Russian energy prices.

Leaders are expected to announce plans today for a cap on Russian gas prices. That's on top of a mechanism to cap prices on oil imports from the country.

Limiting Moscow's profits from energy has been one of the main topics of discussion so far at the three-day G7 summit in Bavaria.

It comes as the EU looks for ways to reduce energy demand amid concerns lower Russian gas flows could lead to shortages this winter and force countries to roll out rationing.

5 things to start your day

1) Bricking it: shortages push builders into bankruptcy  Construction companies face going under despite post-lockdown building boom

2) Councils forced to ‘rip up financial plans’ as inflation adds £800m to costs  Vital public services are at risk amid a cost of living crisis

3) Net zero red tape to be ditched as Britain returns to coal  Checks on fossil fuel emissions to be watered down under Whitehall plans

4) Break-up of nuclear sub contractor to start within months of US takeover  Rapid sale expected for non-defence divisions at Ultra Electronics

5) New owner of Britain’s TV masts vows to keep channels on air despite streaming threat  Digital 9 pays £460m for a 48pc stake in monopoly broadcaster of digital freeview TV

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly down this morning. The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.4pc. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also barely moved.

Tokyo stocks traded higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.4pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Biffa (full-year results); ICG Enterprise Trust, Petrofac (trading statement)

  • Economics: BRC shop price index (UK), GfK consumer confidence (Ger), house price index (US), consumer confidence (US)

