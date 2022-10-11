G7 leaders to pledge support for Ukraine for as long as it takes - Bloomberg

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will say following a meeting on Tuesday that they will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Bloomberg News reported, citing a draft G7 statement.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Bloomberg cited the draft statement as saying. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray)