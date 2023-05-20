G7 nations to 'diversify' their economies, but won't part ways with China

HIROSHIMA, Japan — The G7 leaders say their nations don't plan to part ways with China or harm its economy.

Instead, they plan to diversify their economies in order to reduce their dependencies on China.

That's according to their communiqué, a document that's typically released on the final day of the summit that outlines the countries' shared priorities.

The communique also includes language on foreign interference, something a government official says Canada pushed for.

The document calls on China to not conduct inference activities that aim to undermine the security and safety of G7 nations, or the integrity of democratic institutions and economic prosperity.

The document was released ahead of schedule to accommodate an in-person appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press