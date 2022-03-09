G7 energy ministers to discuss next steps on Russian oil and gas -UK minister

Flags are placed at the G7 summit in Taormina

LONDON (Reuters) - G7 energy ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss what more the West can do to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Britain has said it will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022, and consider banning its natural gas, joining other countries including the United States in a move to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, we will have an extraordinary meeting of the G7 energy ministers to discuss further steps," Kwarteng told parliament.

(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)