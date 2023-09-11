After G20, Macron visits Bangladesh, Biden goes Vietnam to strengthen alliances

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Bangladesh for a two-day visit, the first by a French President in 33 years. Macron visits Dhaka following his participation in the G20 summit in New Delhi, with his trip coinciding with US President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam.

France's Indo-Pacific strategy, climate change, the fight against poverty and Rohingya refugees topped the agenda during the meeting between Macron and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – according to a statement by the French embassy in Dhaka – as well as trade and investment.

The first-ever Bangladeshi satellite, Bangabandhu-1, was manufactured by the French company Thales and launched into space by Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2018. Bangladesh' Daily Star newspaper reports that during Macron's visit, discussions are expected also focus on a second satellite deal, with Thales responsible for both manufacturing and launching it.

In June, Bangladesh's Biman Airlines said it would order 10 Airbus A350 widebody planes, including two cargo aircraft, from the Toulouse-based European multinational in which France holds a significant stake, decreasing its dependency on US airplane manufacturer Boeing.

Bilateral trade between France and Bangladesh grew from €210 million in 1990 to €4.9 billion today.



