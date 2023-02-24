G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

  • Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru
    1/5

    G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru
  • Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
    2/5

    G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
  • Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
    3/5

    G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spanish Minister for Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino arrives to attend G20 finance leaders meeting on outskirts of Bengaluru
    4/5

    G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    Spanish Minister for Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino arrives to attend G20 finance leaders meeting on outskirts of Bengaluru
  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen arrives to attend a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
    5/5

    G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen arrives to attend a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
Spanish Minister for Economic Affairs Nadia Calvino arrives to attend G20 finance leaders meeting on outskirts of Bengaluru
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen arrives to attend a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global finance leaders will tally the economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday as they meet on the conflict's first anniversary with some voicing concerns that more sanctions on Moscow would disrupt a modest improvement in growth.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on the outskirts of India's Bengaluru tech hub comes amid signs that the global outlook has improved from the group's last meeting in October, when a number of G20 economies were teetering on the brink of recession amid energy and food price spikes caused by the war.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday highlighted the improvement, saying the global economy "is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago".

The International Monetary Fund has forecast global GDP growth for 2023 at 2.9%, up from a 2.7% forecast in October, but still well below the 3.4% achieved in 2022.

Yellen attributed the improvement in part to cooperation among G20 central banks and governments over the past year in taking strong action to quell inflation, even at the expense of growth.

Inflation in the United States and other countries has eased alongside lower energy prices, but Yellen added that such efforts needed to continue and more work was needed to mitigate spillovers from the war, such as easing food shortages and holding down energy prices and Russian revenues.

Yellen and fellow G7 ministers on Thursday called for more financial support for Ukraine and vowed to maintain tough sanctions on Russia.

G7 chair Japan's finance minister, Sunichi Suzuki, told reporters that the group would closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and "take further actions as needed".

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the pressure on Russia must be kept high to "completely isolate" Russia's economy.

But the enthusiasm for squeezing Russia's economy further is not shared by some members of the broader G20 group, especially India, which does not want additional sanctions against Russia during its G20 presidency this year, according to government sources.

The existing sanctions on Russia, which has historic ties to India, "are having a negative impact on the world," one of the Indian officials said.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, vastly increasing its purchases of cheaper Russian oil and pushing against the term "war" in negotiations over G20 communique language. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Yellen said the communique was still under discussion and she hoped to see a strong condemnation of Russia's invasion and the damage it has caused Ukraine and the global economy.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Aftab Ahmed, and Christian Lindner; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Trump ordered to give evidence in lawsuit by ex-FBI figures he targeted

    Former president Donald Trump will have to answer questions from attorneys representing two former FBI employees who are seeking redress for what they characterise as unfair retaliation against them for having investigated alleged ties between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. In a short, 277 word ruling issued through the US District Court for the District of Columbia’s electronic filing system, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said attorneys for former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page can depose Mr Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray under oath and declined to grant Department of Justice motions to quash subpoenas for testimony from both the FBI director and the twice-impeached ex-president.

  • Putin cancels decree underpinning Moldova's sovereignty in separatist conflict

    President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".

  • Donald Trump Jr attacked for ‘unvarnished homophobia’ in comments about Pete Buttigieg

    Transporation secretary under fire for Ohio derailment response

  • Putin-Xi Meeting Threatens Chinese Curveball in Russia’s War

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool/ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming

  • The Pentagon Is Investigating UFOs That Possibly Turned Off Warheads

    Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • Ukraine Supporters Found The Most Ingenious Way Of Trolling The Russian Embassy In London

    Painting the town yellow and blue.

  • Trump Subpoenas Ex-Deutsche Bank Private Banker in New York Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed his longtime private banker for documents and testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accusing him and his real estate company of using false asset valuations to dupe banks and insurers.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing M

  • Shaun Pinner: Briton who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine reveals his message for Putin

    A British national captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops has recalled how he was tortured and left unable to walk during his ordeal. Shaun Pinner was among five Britons released from Russian detention in Ukraine in a prisoner swap last September. Appearing on this week's Beth Rigby Interviews, the former soldier also called for Ukraine to receive fighter jets as part of "continued support" to stop Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Russia will resort to drafting college students to throw more troops at the front lines, Ukrainian intel says

    "It is likely that the mobilization will be carried out by April 1, the beginning of the spring draft for conscription," Ukraine intelligence said.

  • Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is Hardening

    (Bloomberg) -- As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine struggles into its second year, his transformation of Russian society is in overdrive.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketThe

  • The Fed's own economists are ringing the recession alarm - and warning stocks and real estate prices could tumble

    Americans could face a prolonged economic downturn, sharp declines in asset prices, and stubborn inflation, the Fed's staff economists said.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had not yet seen a Chinese plan for ending Russia's war on Ukraine but that he would welcome talks with Beijing. China, a close Russian ally, has said it will set out its position on settling the Ukraine conflict through political means in a document that will take into account territorial integrity, sovereignty and security concerns. Asked about prospects for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zelenskiy told a news briefing in Kyiv: "We would like to meet with China."

  • ‘Three soldiers took turns raping me in front of my children’

    Warning: This article contains graphic content

  • Sask. government subsidy for WestJet direct route to U.S. draws criticism

    Last week, the Saskatchewan government announced it would be subsidizing a direct WestJet flight between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, but critics say taxpayer dollars should not be used in this manner. Minister of Trade and Export Jeremy Harrison made the announcement at the Saskatoon Airport on Friday. He said the province would provide a minimum revenue guarantee of up to $2.2 million to the Saskatoon Airport Authority over the next three years to support this flight. Harrison said he expects up