G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conferences in January 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in January.



G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and Chief Medical Officer Raj Malik, M.D. will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 conference. The webcast of the fireside chat will become available at 7:00 AM EST on January 10, 2022.

On January 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM EST, Mr. Bailey will provide a corporate presentation during the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



The webcast of both events will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

