G-Star Raw and (Di)vision Team on Upcycled Collection

G-Star Raw and (Di)vision are teaming for a sustainable collection that pays homage to both brands’ heritage.

The denim brand and Copenhagen-based label, respectively, are joining forces for a limited-edition upcycled collection that repurposes archival G-Star Raw women’s and men’s styles from the ‘90s and 2000s. The styles are transformed into a unisex collection of 96 pieces including cropped jackets, cargo pants, jeans, tops and other pieces.

“For us, the project made a lot of sense because of G-Star’s sustainability within the fashion industry,” said Simon Wick, co-owner of (Di)vision. “They work with more innovative processes like responsible dyes for denim and organic fibers. That’s important for us in collaborations, really knowing that the company we’re working with cares about that as well.”

In addition to the repurposed, archival G-Star Raw pieces, the two brands worked together to re-release G-Star’s Elwood jeans, which feature the style’s original ’96 logo embroidery. The year 1996 holds special significance for both brands, as it was the birth year of Wick and the Elwood jeans.

Styles from the G-Star Raw x (Di)vision collection.

“G-Star have always worked with young talents. It’s important to us as we love to platform creativity,” said Gwenda Van Vliet, chief marketing officer of G-Star Raw. “Supporting sustainable initiatives is also core to our brand DNA, so it’s exciting to work together with a fashion label whose whole ethos is around creating from what already exists.”

The collection includes many standout styles such as distressed denim tops and bottoms, cropped dress shirts, graphic T-shirts, distressed knitwear and other styles.

The G-Star Raw x (Di)vision collection will be available exclusively at fashion concept store Essx in the Lower East Side in Manhattan. The collection’s Elwood jeans will be available on both brands’ websites, priced at $215.95.

