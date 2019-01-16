G League's Grand Rapids Drive to Wear Flint Tropics Jerseys Friday

It's not the Flint, Michigan Mega Bowl, but Friday's Grand Rapids Drive game should be a special one.

The Detroit Pistons G League affiliate, which is located about two hours from the city that was home to the fictional ABA team the Flint Tropics, will honor the fake basketball franchise from the movie Semi-Pro in its next home game.

So when the Fort Wayne Mad Ants come to town Friday, the Drive will have some special jerseys to recognize Jackie Moon and Coffee Black.

https://twitter.com/grdrive/status/1085280530562732034]

What makes this super amazing is that the Drive didn't even have to trade their washing machine in order to make this happen.

This has been done before in hockey though, as the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds have donned Tropics-themed jerseys for the last three years.

If we're lucky, they'll have a bear fighting a man in a cage during halftime in Grand Rapids Friday.

Or maybe Will Ferrell will come perform "Love Me Sexy."