G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on G-III Apparel Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$201m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$624m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, G-III Apparel Group has an ROCE of 9.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured G-III Apparel Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for G-III Apparel Group.

What Can We Tell From G-III Apparel Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at G-III Apparel Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 9.9%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On G-III Apparel Group's ROCE

In summary, G-III Apparel Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 39% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think G-III Apparel Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

G-III Apparel Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for G-III Apparel Group that you might be interested in.

