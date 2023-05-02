G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over G-III Apparel Group's (NASDAQ:GIII) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for G-III Apparel Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$240m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$579m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, G-III Apparel Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Luxury industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for G-III Apparel Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From G-III Apparel Group's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that G-III Apparel Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 56% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for G-III Apparel Group you'll probably want to know about.

