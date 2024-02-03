G-Flip on Taylor Swift 'Liking' Their Cover of 'Cruel Summer': 'She's Such an Icon' (Exclusive)

G Flip covered Swift's 2019 song "Cruel Summer" for radio station Triple J's "Like a Version" YouTube series in January

G Flip is opening up about Taylor Swift liking their Instagram post after doing a cover of Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” for radio station Triple J’s “Like a Version” YouTube series.

The singer-songwriter, 30, who uses they/them pronouns, hosted the G’Day USA Gala at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Thursday and spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about Swift’s support.

“She just liked it,” G Flip tells PEOPLE. “I know everyone's asking me so many questions. I'm like, we've never met, we've never chatted.”

The artist adds, “She was just lovely enough to just obviously see my cover come up and just gave it a double tap.”

“I know. And she's so busy, so I just can't believe that happened,” G Flip continues. “And she's such an icon and just she is the greatest musician of all time and greatest songwriter, so I'm very, very fortunate and I love that song.”

“I love 'Cruel Summer' — it’s one of my favorite songs and it's just cool that she even gave it a watch,” the musician tells PEOPLE.

In the “Cruel Summer” cover, G Flip showed off their singing and drumming skills as they pounded on the skins and sang the song.

They were also accompanied by violins and other string instruments.

Meanwhile, when G Flip opened up to PEOPLE in January about Swift liking the post, the star explained why they changed the pronouns in the lyrics.

“I am very gay and I wouldn’t be singing about bad boys,” they told PEOPLE at the time, referring to Swift’s original lyrics: “Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price, you know that I bought it.”

Instead, G Flip sang, “Bad, bad girl shiny pearl with a price, you know that I bought it.”

