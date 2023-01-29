G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'

Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards

G Flip has found a kindred spirit in partner Chrishell Stause.

The Australian pop artist, 28, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, tells PEOPLE that they and Stause, 41, are "both quite positive, loving and caring human beings" as they attended Saturday's G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles together.

"I think we have a very good emotional maturity," they explained. "I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect. And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

Although G Flip admitted they're "both busy humans," they and Stause "have this really good love and bond for each other," adding: "She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart. And I admire her and love her so much."

The "GET ME OUTTA HERE" artist has also become a fan of their girlfriend, raving about her work on Netflix's Selling Sunset, which they've had a chance to binge on flights to and from Australia.

"Every time she comes on screen I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' And she's just so pretty and smiley and gorgeous," said G Flip. "I'm so proud of her and her career and her real estate career and how she takes being on a reality TV show because it's hectic."

G Flip said "maybe" they'll make an appearance on the upcoming 6th season, noting that LGBTQ representation is "a big deal" and "can save lives."

"And obviously, Chrishell is a huge superstar for her to just love me unconditionally and not have any hesitations because of other people's judgment," G Flip continued. "I love and pride her so much on that."

Stause revealed she was dating G Flip last May during the Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

G Flip shared their love story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast shortly after. "We met last year at Halloween," they recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip continued. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."