G-Eazy's Floristry* Announces Its First Drop of the Year

Floristry*, previously known as Flowershop, is a conceptual wellness brand which aims to "help the world feel better through sensory care." Launched in 2021 by G-Eazy, Isaac Muwaswes and Gabriel Garcia, the brand just launched its first drop of 2023 -- and it's a pretty good one.

The curated offering comprises botanical air-care, home goods and lifestyle products, featuring colorful hoodies, crew necks and hand-dyed marble ashtrays. For its latest drop, each garment is made in California and crafted with organic cotton and Tencel. For its hoodies, the brand's dye and wash process is all completed by hand, resulting in a distinctive look within each piece.

"We're kicking off 2023 with a new collection and IRL experience in Las Vegas, and couldn't be happier to partner with Urban Necessities and SRGN. We're excited to show people the growth of Floristry* and offer something for everyone -- from Flowers to Homegoods, clothing and more," notes the brand in a press release.

In line with its new drop, Floristry* has opened a pop-up in Las Vegas, offering a flower bar, gift shop, exotic snack bar and more.

Take a look at the new collection above, and head to Floristry*'s website to shop.