Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland launching PYRT festival in the Bahamas

The 2017 Fyre Festival was one of the biggest disasters for musical festivals in decades, causing investors to be out of pocket to the sum of $26m (£21.4m).

Billed as an ultimate luxury musical festival, problems with security, accommodation, medical services, food, and artist relations culminated in its massive flop.

The festival did at least provide some entertainment on the Netflix documentary dubbed “the greatest party that never happened”, which saw scenes of Hunger Games-styled panic for the bare essentials, including shelter and food, among partygoers.

McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Seemingly undeterred, McFarland is back with PYRT (pronounced Pirate) for a virtual festival.

@pyrtbilly For all of those that either love to hate or genuinely support me... THIS is what I've been working on. THIS is what will clear the air. THIS IS PYRT @PYRT 🏴‍☠️ 🏴‍☠️ ♬ Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

What is PYRT festival

The multi-faceted start-up is said to encompass IRL and virtual events, as well as large-scale treasure hunts.

The location is back at the ill-fated Fyre Festival of Bahamas, in a small, permanent hotel for entrepreneurs and artists.

Speaking on the podcast Full Send, McFarland said: “PYRT is all about taking people to places that they think are impossible.”

Adding: “People will go just to see what happens. People who hate me will be the first ones who want to come.”

The idea for the festival transpired from McFarland’s time in solitary confinement, with the official website describing it as a “virtual immersive decentralised reality”.

PYRT treasure hunts and merchandise

Speaking on the podcast, McFarland also described how he envisions the PYRT treasure hunts to look.

He said 99 glass bottles will be scattered across the US. Those who are able to find any of these bottles will be then gifted with a weekend getaway to the Bahamas.

There is also an opportunity to win a grand prize, although McFarland added that he “can’t promise yet”.

Alongside the treasure hunt, there will also be merchandise up for grabs, which currently includes a $250 (£206) polyester jacket. Let’s hope it’s Fyre-proof.