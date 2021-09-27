FYJC Admission 2021: Maharashtra government to begin on first-come-first-serve round from 28 September

The first-come-first-served admission round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) students for the academic year 2021-22 will begin from 28 September.

This year, a total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges across the state while the remaining seats will be occupied under the Maharashtra FYJC first-come-first-serve system. Students should note that the Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 process will close on 14 October.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, informed that under the first-come-first-serve admission process, students will get admissions only through an online process. Also, whoever applies for admission first will be allotted the seat.

Taking to her social media handle, Gaikwad tweeted about the same on her official handle. "Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to # FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis will be held from September 28-October 14. Take advantage of the opportunity!! Details below," the tweet reads.

Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on FirstCome,FirstServed (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28- Oct 14.Avail the opportunity!!Details below. pic.twitter.com/7UX0EFBKt6 " Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) September 26, 2021

So, students who are applying under FCFS means they will register online for admission to a specific Junior College. Those who submit or apply first will get the first chance. Also, candidates should make sure that the system has accepted their allotment.

Story continues

Below, check the eligibility for FCFS of Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021:

- Those who are not admitted in any college or in any round conducted so far are eligible

- Students who have passed their Class 10 or supplementary exam are eligible

- On the basis of their merit marks, students can also apply in the respective category of FCFS round

- Meanwhile, application form Part 1 verified students are eligible for FCFS

- Candidates who have cancelled their admission or rejected admission till now are also eligible

- Those who have received allowed to keep terms (ATKT) in Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible

Also See: Maharashtra: IMD issues yellow alert for nine districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Maharashtra: Schools across state to reopen on 4 October, says education minister

Cinema halls, auditoriums in Maharashtra to reopen from 22 Oct, says Uddhav Thackeray

Read more on Education by Firstpost.