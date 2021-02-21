FYI, Target Is Hiding Some of the Coolest Backyard Furniture We’ve Seen

OK, so shopping and pinning to your “backyard oasis” board may not actually help you manifest warmer weather, but if you’re dreaming of spring, it can’t hurt to get a head start on planning out an epic backyard. A few smart upgrades can help you get the most out of your square footage and serve as a solid investment. (After all, real estate agents have found that a well-staged yard can help you command a higher offer when you put your home on the market.) Though stores are just starting to roll out their outdoor furniture and décor, we’ve found one unexpected place to score some of the coolest finds: Target. Don’t believe us? Just look at these 12 pieces.

1. Remote-Controlled Patio Heater

We love the crackling sound (and marshmallow-roasting possibilities) of a fire pit, but when you crave something a bit simpler—and less messy—a patio heater is the way to go. Particularly one that’s remote control operated, so you don’t have to readjust your throw blanket as you devour Between Two Kingdoms.

Buy It ($130)

2. Hammock Chairs

Hammocks are the ultimate way to unwind, but if you’ve got a small space, you’ll want a hammock chair. It’s every bit as lounge-y (especially with a padded seat, like this one), and if you don’t have a solid beam to hang it from, you can always order a chair stand.

Buy It ($56; $46)

3. Discreet Citronella Candles

Citronella candles can be great at keeping mosquitoes away, but all too often, they’re sold in giant pails or cheesy tins. These chic clay containers (sold in two sizes) look like something you’d naturally have on your coffee table.

Buy It ($14)

4. Planters with Personality

Consider Target’s in-house brands Opalhouse and Project 62 your go-to sources for cool, creative planters. There are a ton of chic, matte ceramic designs, but we’re partial to these quirky characters, which are available in three sizes and styles.

Buy It ($8)

5. Retractable-Canopy Pergola

Houzz deemed 2021 the “year of the pergola,” given how easy it is to install and create a shaded, outdoor space. This sleek, 10-foot-by-10-foot design features a retractable canopy, so you can let in as much sun as you’d like.

Buy It ($300)

6. Solar-Powered Path Lights

No cables to deal with, no batteries to replace and they come in a copper finish? Your hedges have never looked better (…even if they’re dead).

Buy It ($41 for a set of 6)

7. Cozy, Comfy, Cool Outdoor Furniture

Rattan isn’t going anywhere, but if you’re looking for something a little sturdier, check out these club chairs. Designed for Target by Studio McGee (the design firm of Dream Home Makeover fame), the wooden-framed chairs feel every bit as luxe as your indoor furniture.

Buy It ($330 for two)

8. An Outdoor Rug You’ll Want to Bring Indoors

An outdoor rug can help create “zones” on your back porch or patio, creating more of a defined space for hanging out (not to mention it makes the space seem cozier and more polished). This tasseled, tropical number seems like something you’d pay three times as much for at boutique-y stores.

Buy It ($140)

9. Giant Connect 4-in-a-Row

C’mon, every yard needs a little fun. And somehow, the classic four-in-a-row game is way more enjoyable when it’s supersized.

Buy It ($50)

10. Canopy Chair

You’re a queen, and you deserve to be treated as such. This canopied, tasseled lounger truly delivers. All you need is a cocktail garnished with a tiny umbrella.

Buy It ($375)

11. Turned-Drum Accent Table

While you’re kicking back, you’ll need a spot to rest your drink. That’s where this concrete-like end table comes in. It’s a modern contrast to all that fringe and will definitely balancing things out.

Buy It ($89)

12. Inflatable Hot Tub

Is it a splurge? Yes. Is it a little over the top? Of course. But it’s hard to deny the allure of a six-person hot tub (fully loaded with 170 bubble jets, mind you) that can be inflated when you want it, deflated and stored when you don’t. Though honestly, will the latter ever occur?

Buy It ($960; $650)

