FYI, the perfect button-up shirt is available on Amazon for less than $20 — really!

Read any fashion magazine or style book, and you’ll learn that button-up (or button-down or button-front, if you prefer) shirts are a wardrobe staple. Choose a classic color like white or light blue, and you’ll look good in that bad boy for years and years.

Now, finding the perfect button-up shirt is no easy feat. They’re not all cut the same, so depending on your body type, you may have to do some hunting. That said, Amazon is the best place to start. Yes, you read that right: Amazon. While the website doesn’t exactly have a reputation for cutting-edge fashion, you really can score some great basics there. These nude tank tops are a must-buy, as are these bike shorts.

Amazon also has a perfect button-up shirt that deserves a spot in your closet. This Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt is super popular among Amazon shoppers. It has more than 5,000 ratings, and for good reason; it’s a great shirt!

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt, $18.09-$22.77

Available in more than ten neutral colors and prints, this button-up shirt is just right in so many ways. It’s not super slim but also not so boxy that you’ll look like you’re wearing someone else’s shirt. The length is also great to wear tucked into pants and trousers or to let hang loose. Most importantly, it’s made from 100% cotton, so it’s easy to care for.

In the comments on this perfect button-up shirt, Amazon shoppers say they’re “pleasantly surprised,” and that the shirt is “well made” and “good quality.”

Right now, select sizes and colors of this amazing button-up shirt are on sale for as low as $18, so you can definitely afford to give it a try. If it turns out you’re like thousands of other shoppers and love the fit, go back and order more.

