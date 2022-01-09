FYI, Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of UGG boots on sale for under $100 right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are UGGs the most stylish boots a person can own? No, probably not. Are they warm and cozy, though? 100% yes! Say what you will about UGG boots, but there's no denying they just feel really good on your feet.

But the price can admittedly be a bit hard to swallow. That's why you should never pass up the opportunity to buy a pair on sale. So drop what you're doing and head over to Nordstrom Rack because right now, they have a bunch of UGG boots under $100. Check out the styles up for grabs below:

UGG Boots Under $100

UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $99.97 (Orig. $150)

Available in black, gray and classic chestnut brown, these shearling-lined boots have a slit opening that makes them a bit easier to put on and take off.

UGG Mini Classic Logo Boot, $99.97 (Orig. $160)

Not ashamed to rock UGGs with pride? Treat yourself to this UGG Mini Classic Logo Boot that features the brand's name down the side.

UGG Boom Faux Fur Lined Leather Ankle Boot, $89.97 (Orig. $160)

Don't want the same suede UGG boots you see everyone else wearing? Go with these UGG Boom Faux Fur Lined Leather Ankle Boots.

UGG Classic Genuine Sheepskin Mini Stud II Boot, $69.97 (Orig. $150)

How stunning is this navy blue pair of UGG boots? It's a truly unique color that not many other people will have, so place your order ASAP.

UGG Slippers Under $100

But that's not all. You can also snag a pair of soft and plush UGG slippers on sale, too. Check out the under-$100 styles available at Nordstrom Rack below.

UGG Ansley Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Slipper, $79.97 (Orig. $120)

Worried about your heels getting cold? Wrap your entire foot in softness and warmth with these Ansley Bow Glimmer Faux Fur Lined Slippers.

UGG Bella II UGGplush Lined Moc Slipper, $69.97 (Orig. $100)

This UGG Bella II UGGplush Lined Moc Slipper has a sole complete with treads, so you can wear them both inside and out.

UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper, $59.97 (Orig. $80)

It doesn't get comfier than the UGG Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper. Buy them for yourself while the price is so low or as a gift for someone you love this holiday season.

