FYI Brand Group Launching a New Weekly Webinar Series
FYI Brand Group is launching a new weekly webinar series via Zoom, “FYI Firesides,” featuring experts across the entertainment, pop culture, music, fashion, sports, and philanthropy sectors. The series launches Tuesday (April 28).
According to the announcement, FYI will offer in-depth conversations on how to navigate the changing landscape and implement new strategies, forward-thinking ideas, and manage business during the pandemic. Each episode will have panelists who are experts in their respective fields and will be curated by FYI’s own CEO, Tammy Brook, and VP of Publicity & Strategy, Brittany Concannon.
Details for the music talk, taking place Thursday, were not available at the time of this article’s publication.
The launch episode of the series, premiering tomorrow, will be “Navigating Fashion in the COVID-19 Digital Age” and future conversation topics will include social responsibility, women in sports, and more. More details on each follow below.
TUNE IN:
Tuesday, April 28th
4pm PST | 7pm EST
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89192901620
No. 1
Navigating Fashion in the COVID-19 Digital Age
When: Tuesday, April 28th @ 4PM PT/7PM ET
Moderator: Tammy Brook (FYI Brand Group)
Confirmed Panelists: Lisa Benson – IMG Models, Jill Demling – CCA, Editor of British Vogue, Karen Mulligan – Annie Leibovitz Studio, Emily Rose – Adidas/Beyonce Ivy Park, Gabriella Johnson – Garage Magazine
No. 2
Social Responsibility in the COVID-19 Digital Age
When: Thursday, April 30th @7pm/4pm EST
Moderator: Monique Dorsainvil – Facebook former Chief of Staff to Valerie Jarrett Obama White House
Confirmed Panelists: Patrisse Cullors – Reform LA Jails Founder|Black Lives Matter Co-founder, Stephanie Young-When We all Vote, Xiomara Smalls-Global Citizen
No. 3
Women in Sports – Ballin from Home
When: Tuesday, May 4th
Moderator: TBC
Confirmed panelists: Liron Fanan- Cleveland Cavaliers, Alexys Feaster NBA, Rachel Baker- Nike Basketball, Shelby Weaver- Raptors
No. 4
Women in Music – Music Breaking The Internet from Home
When: Thursday, May 6th
More details TBD…
