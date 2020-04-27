FYI Brand Group Launching a New Weekly Webinar Series

Click here to read the full article.

FYI Brand Group is launching a new weekly webinar series via Zoom, “FYI Firesides,” featuring experts across the entertainment, pop culture, music, fashion, sports, and philanthropy sectors. The series launches Tuesday (April 28).

According to the announcement, FYI will offer in-depth conversations on how to navigate the changing landscape and implement new strategies, forward-thinking ideas, and manage business during the pandemic. Each episode will have panelists who are experts in their respective fields and will be curated by FYI’s own CEO, Tammy Brook, and VP of Publicity & Strategy, Brittany Concannon.

Details for the music talk, taking place Thursday, were not available at the time of this article’s publication.

The launch episode of the series, premiering tomorrow, will be “Navigating Fashion in the COVID-19 Digital Age” and future conversation topics will include social responsibility, women in sports, and more. More details on each follow below.

TUNE IN:

Tuesday, April 28th

4pm PST | 7pm EST

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89192901620

No. 1

Navigating Fashion in the COVID-19 Digital Age

When: Tuesday, April 28th @ 4PM PT/7PM ET

Moderator: Tammy Brook (FYI Brand Group)

Confirmed Panelists: Lisa Benson – IMG Models, Jill Demling – CCA, Editor of British Vogue, Karen Mulligan – Annie Leibovitz Studio, Emily Rose – Adidas/Beyonce Ivy Park, Gabriella Johnson – Garage Magazine

No. 2

Social Responsibility in the COVID-19 Digital Age

When: Thursday, April 30th @7pm/4pm EST

Moderator: Monique Dorsainvil – Facebook former Chief of Staff to Valerie Jarrett Obama White House

Confirmed Panelists: Patrisse Cullors – Reform LA Jails Founder|Black Lives Matter Co-founder, Stephanie Young-When We all Vote, Xiomara Smalls-Global Citizen

No. 3

Women in Sports – Ballin from Home

When: Tuesday, May 4th

Moderator: TBC

Confirmed panelists: Liron Fanan- Cleveland Cavaliers, Alexys Feaster NBA, Rachel Baker- Nike Basketball, Shelby Weaver- Raptors

No. 4

Women in Music – Music Breaking The Internet from Home

When: Thursday, May 6th

More details TBD…

