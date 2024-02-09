FX Sets Spring Slate For New & Returning Shows Including ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ & ‘The Veil’

FX revealed its spring slate of new and returning series, including the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, Welcome to Wrexham‘s third season, the new Elisabeth Moss-led spy thriller The Veil, the documentary feature The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses and the limited series Clipped (formerly The Sterling Affairs).

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The four-episode second half of the anthology horror drama will premiere with one episode, and a new episode each following Wednesday. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.

More from Deadline

Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk executive produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Halley Feiffer, John J. Gray and Scott Robertson. The series, which is renewed for a 13th season, is produced by 20th Television.

Welcome to Wrexham returns with Season 3 on Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first episode of the eight-episode season, with a new episode available each following Thursday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

In the series, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

Story continues

For the first time in Season 3, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action unfolds in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

The series is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Andy Thomas. More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures produce.

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses premieres Friday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The documentary feature examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core. New York Times reporters Joe Drape, Melissa Hoppert, Rachel Abrams and Liz Day investigate the period that threw the sport into crisis and left fans wondering why so many horses, supposedly in peak physical condition, are breaking down so frequently.

With confidential documents and recordings and exclusive interviews, Broken Horses provides a vivid tour of the business and political forces that control the Sport of Kings and resist measures to implement changes that could decrease horse deaths.

Executive Producers are Esther Dere, Jason Stallman, Liz Day, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

The Veil premieres with the first two episodes on Tuesday, April 30 exclusively on Hulu. The four remaining episodes of the limited series will drop new episodes each following Tuesday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

The series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles star.

Written by Steven Knight, the series will be executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil is produced by FX Productions.

Clipped premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, June 4 exclusively on Hulu. The remaining episodes of the six-episode limited series are released individually each following Tuesday. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

The series takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Jacki Weaver, Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Cleopatra Coleman star alongside Kelly AuCoin, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Rich Sommers, Corbin Bernsen, Clifton Davis and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Executive Producers are Gina Welch, who serves as creator and showrunner, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray, who directed three of the six episodes. This series is an FX Production.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.