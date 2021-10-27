FX Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ From ‘Rescue Me’ Co-Creator Peter Tolan (EXCLUSIVE)

FX has ordered a new comedy pilot from Peter Tolan, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “Belated,” the half-hour project is about an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen, a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen, as Owen and his ex-wife and children attempt to find their new normal. Tolan will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot via The Cloudland Company. Nick Alford of Cloudland will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce.

The pilot brings Tolan back into the FX fold. He previously co-created the hit FX series “Rescue Me” with Denis Leary. The show, in which Leary also starred as New York firefighter Tommy Gavin, ran for seven seasons and 93 episodes at the cabler. Tolan received three Emmy nominations for his work on the series, including one for directing the pilot.

Tolan is also known for his work on “The Larry Sanders Show,” for which he and Garry Shandling won the Emmy for best writing in a comedy series in 1998. He was also part of the team on “Murphy Brown” when that show won the Emmy for best comedy series in 1992. His other TV credits include “Home Improvement,” the “Mad About You” revival, and the NBC pilot “Guess Who Died,” which Tolan co-wrote with Norman Lear.

On the film side, he is known for co-writing features such as “Analyze This,” “Analyze That,” and “Bedazzled” with Harold Ramis as well as for writing “My Fellow Americans,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Guess Who.”

He is repped by CAA, Carol Yumkas, for stage and Schreck Rose.

