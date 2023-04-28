FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Afeni and Tupac Shakur are making history once again. FX has reported that its five-part docuseries about the mother and son, “Dear Mama,” scored the most-watched premiere episode for an unscripted series in FX’s history. The series premiered on the network before becoming available to stream on Hulu. Those combined numbers account for the record-breaking performance.

“It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

More to come…