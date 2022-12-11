This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's that time of year when coziness and comfort are likely at the top of everyone's holiday wish list, especially when it comes to clothing.

If you're looking to add a new piece to your cold-weather wardrobe rotation, look no further than the sweatshirt that an Amazon shopper said feels like they're "wearing the softest blanket in the world." The Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt has become a popular pick among shoppers, and it's on sale for $35 right now.

Made from 100 percent polyester, the hooded sweatshirt is plush and oversized, making it a solid go-to choice on those exceptionally chilly days. The pullover top features a 1/4-inch zipper at the neck, two drawcords that can be used to tighten the hood, and pockets on each side, which can be used to keep your hands warm and for storing valuables while heading out on a walk or running errands.

The sweatshirt is available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors, including solid hues and patterns. There are classic shades like black, gray, and dark blue, as well as leopard print, tie-dye, and plaid options. It's easy to clean too — just be sure to wash it in cold water with like colors and hang it to dry.

Buy It! Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have raved about just how "warm and cozy" the oversized sweatshirt is, and some have even bought multiples, so it's no surprise that the sweater has garnered more than 4,000 perfect ratings.



Plus, many have complimented the loose fit that makes it ideal for layering. One five-star reviewer said they walk dogs often, so "this is on almost five days a week. [It's] so warm, snuggly, and soft." They added, "I have worn mine over a thin sweatshirt so you have room [underneath]."

A final shopper explained their fondness for the fuzzy sweatshirt best: "You know how you look at someone in a cozy outfit and you get cozy envy? Welcome to the cozy side of that moment. Everyone sees me and says 'wow! You look cozy!' And I absolutely am."

We have a feeling you'll appreciate this level of coziness, too. Check out the Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt while it's on sale.

