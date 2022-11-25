The Fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Finally Has a Release Date

The fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low, officially dubbed "Overgrown" and first revealed in August, now has a release date.

The kicks, which seem to be inspired by the Grinch, mark the duo's latest Dunk Low collaboration, which has previously featured a nature-inspired iteration as well as the viral Swarovski crystal-encrusted design.

The upcoming edition is largely covered in shaggy hair detailing across the upper in a green shade. The laterals are highlighted with yin-yang patches, while CPFM's logo is embroidered onto the right tongue with Nike's branding on the left. Aside from the furry upper, the shoe sits on asymmetrical textured soles with tonal shoelaces rounding out the look.

As seen in the official photos, the shoes will arrive with a co-branded terrycloth drawstring bag that reads "just do it, along with a box featuring "ADD SUNSHINE" text. The sneakers are offered with three shoelace options, including a shaggy type much similar to the shoe.

Take a closer look via the gallery above. The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Overgrown," priced at $190 USD, will drop on November 25 at CPFM's website followed by SNKRS on November 29.