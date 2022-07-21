Futurpreneur Announces 2022 Canadian Delegation for the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Hamburg

Led by Futurpreneur, 47 young entrepreneurs will represent Canada at the 2022 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurpreneur, an official co-founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA), is proud to announce the 2022 Canadian G20 YEA delegation. After reviewing over 200 applications, 47 young entrepreneurs were chosen to represent Canada at the G20 YEA in-person Summit in Hamburg, Germany on October 27th and 28th, 2022.

The G20 YEA Summit takes place annually in advance of the widely known G20 Leaders’ Summit. Representing over 500,000 young entrepreneurs worldwide, the G20 YEA is a global collective of organizations poised to influence the direction of policy on business and entrepreneurship. Canada’s delegates will join hundreds of young entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the world at the annual G20 YEA Summit to connect, share ideas, and ultimately submit a communiqué on entrepreneurship policy to G20 Leaders.

Each delegate and their business bring unique perspectives to the 2022 Summit’s theme of Harbouring Peace and Sustainability through Entrepreneurship. These entrepreneurial leaders will focus on what it means for Canada and its diverse young entrepreneurs to conduct business while addressing systemic barriers to economic development, as well as building relations and a better understanding of equity, inclusion and reconciliation. They will also discuss how to tackle the consequences of climate change through sustainable business practices, services or products.

At the end of the Summit, the G20 YEA delegates will produce and submit a communiqué on global entrepreneurship policy. This is presented to the G20 leaders at their subsequent Summit. The communiqué is an important medium to ensure that the world’s decision-makers hear young entrepreneurs’ perspectives. The communiqué empowers young entrepreneurs to contribute to conversations about business, entrepreneurship and economic development on a global scale.

Futurpreneur’s delegation is robust with representatives from 9 different provinces. Representing an array of industries, the delegation is made up of 51% women-led businesses, 57% BIPOC-led companies, including 8% indigenous-led businesses.

This year’s Summit will also be the first using the new G20 YEA mobile app. The app helps facilitate meaningful connections and B2B opportunities. Developed and now powered by two Canadian delegates, The First Prototype and Upbio, the app is supported by the G20 YEA Canada team at Futurpreneur and in part by Global Affairs Canada’s CanExport Associations program.

The 2022 Canadian delegation’s participation in the G20 YEA Summit and related trade activities are funded in part by the Government of Canada

Delegation Breakdown

Alberta

Chad Midnight, Aqueduct Water Systems

Chelsey Reschke, Voran Group Ventures Ltd.

Jordan Hanna, Linked Digital Services

Lorne Blesse, Kiwetin Clothing

British-Columbia

Bryce Watts, Forager Education

Steph Limage, Give + Share Humanitarian Software | Limage Media Group

Will Fan, Nexpress

Manitoba

Amanda Buhse, Coal and Canary | Piper & Perro

Amy Jackson, Nativelovenotes

Charmaine Jennings, Strategic Charm Boutique

Chris Gaulin, Fastoche Canada

New Brunswick

Seun Richards, Agunbiade, Door2Door Pickup Couriers

Newfoundland and Labrador

Melissa Humphries, Home.InternationalNL

Michael Loder, Biolantic Services Inc.

Nova Scotia

Alfred Burgesson, Tribe Network

Conor O'Brien, dependbuild

Samantha Bambrick, Alternative Routes Inc.

Ontario

Adesola Ogunsakin, The Retro Bag Canada

Amar Charles Marouf, Aleteo Corporations

Angela Wallace, Angela Wallace Impact Agency

Aska Patel, Acuvise Consultancy Inc.

Candies Kotchapaw, Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today (DYLOTT)

Grace Swain, Anishinaababe Inc.

Hamza Khan, CleanAcres

Hannah Brennen and Mark Coombs, Sleepout

Kim Kirton, UnCo

Michael (Mike) Huang and Michael Fan, Rise Concepts Inc.

Nadia Ladak, Marlow

Omar Khan, Ruh

Saamer Mansoor, The First Prototype

Sean Ryan, Predicting Alpha Inc.

Tane Uribarren, Wolf & Fox Films Inc.

Yusuf Baykal Bozkurt, Beonbrand Inc.

Quebec

Cassandra Pichette, Agro-Horizon

Genevieve Lapointe Larouche, Les entreprises et Ressources Évolution

Jasmine Swimmer, Soft and Butter

Jean-Sébastien Bouchard, Synecdo

Karim Atassi, Zatiq

Kathy Pellerin, VisaVie Canada

Mohammed Assafiri, UpBio

Mohamed Sabri, Rocket Science Development

Muriel Koucoi, SIMKHA Biocosmétiques Inc.

Naomie Caron, Selfish swimwear

Nina Lantinga, Nets for Net Zero

Saskatchewan

Kristy Ehman, Hyon Software Inc.

About Futurpreneur
Futurpreneur has been fostering the entrepreneurial passions of enterprising diverse young entrepreneurs across Canada for over 25 years. We are the only national, non-profit organization that provides financing, mentorship and resources to aspiring business owners aged 18-39. More than 15,000 young entrepreneurs, spanning every province and territory, have successfully launched their business with Futurpreneur’s support. Their main street businesses help drive Canada’s inclusive economic prosperity in communities from coast to coast to coast. Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, the Canadian member of Youth Business International, and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week. www.futurpreneur.ca | Connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook: @futurpreneur

MEDIA CONTACT

Mégane Visette, G20 YEA Canada Sherpa: mvisette@futurpreneur.ca 



