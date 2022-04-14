Futures Slightly Off Before Long Weekend

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, pressured by lower bullion and crude prices, as investors digested a batch of economic data due later in the day.

The TSX Composite Index tilted higher by 122.61 points to adjourn Wednesday at 21,838.02.

June futures skidded 0.1% on Thursday.

The Canadian dollar nicked ahead 0.08 cents to 79.65 cents U.S.

TD Bank Group’s CEO said the bank will offer eligible employees a 3% increase to their base pay or a one-time cash reward effective July 1.

Uniti Group has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion
($2.70 billion U.S.) takeover offer by a unit of Brookfield Asset Management and fund manager Morrison & Co.

National Bank of Canada upped the rating on Baytex Energy outperform from sector perform

Atb Capital Markets cut the rating on Questor Technology to underperform from sector perform

Cormark Securities initiated coverage on Rubellite Energy with a buy rating.

On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported manufacturing sales improved 4.2% in February, mainly on higher sales of motor vehicle, food, and petroleum products.

Wholesale trade fell 0.4% in February to $78.8 billion, the first decline since last July.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 11.39 points, or 1.3%, Wednesday to 892.51.

ON WALLSTREET

Stock futures were little changed Thursday morning as investors digested mixed major bank earnings results.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials climbed 54 points, or 0.2%, to 34,536.

Futures for the S&P 500 settled 4.75 points, or 0.1%, to 4,437.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite Index fell 11.75 points, or 0.1%, to 14,209.75.

Read:

Major banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo posted their first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Investors are monitoring how banks weathered surging inflation and a recession warning from the bond market in the form of the flattening yield curve.

Goldman Sachs’ stock price jumped nearly 2% after the investment bank reported first quarter earnings. The investment bank reported $10.76 earnings per share and $12.93 billion revenues. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $8.89 and revenues of $11.83 billion.

Shares for Morgan Stanley popped more than 2% after the bank reported an earnings beat. The firm earned $2.02 per share and revenues of $14.8 billion. In comparison, Morgan Stanley was expected to report $1.68 a share and revenues of $14.2 billion, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Shares for Citigroup jumped 3% after the company topped earnings estimates with better-than-expected trading revenue. The firm reported earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, versus the Refinitiv estimate of $1.55 a share. It also gained $19.19 billion, compared to the Refinitiv estimate of $18.15 billion.

On the other hand, shares for Wells Fargo dipped 2.6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the bank posted first-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst estimates and said credit losses were likely to increase.

Twitter shares popped in premarket trading Thursday after Elon Musk offered to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share. Musk said this was his best and final offer for Twitter, which he said needs to be transformed privately in order to thrive.

JPMorgan shares lost more than 3% on Wednesday, kicking off major bank earnings after the company posted a $902 million charge for building credit reserves for anticipated loan losses, and $524 million in losses tied to Russia-linked market upheaval.

Still, there was some good news for JPMorgan. The company’s trading desks managed to take advantage of volatile markets created by the Ukraine conflict: The bank’s fixed income and equities operations posted about $1.3 billion more in revenue than analysts had expected.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan moved up 1.2% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index advanced 0.7%.

Oil prices gave back $1.42 to $102.83 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices subtracted $1.50 to $1,983.20 U.S.


