Futures Rise as Oil Prices Keep Gains

Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a higher opening on Friday, as oil prices broadly retained their recovery from a price collapse this week, helped by producers such as Kuwait saying they would move to cut output.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 37.07 points to finish Thursday at 14,251.09.

The Canadian dollar moved ahead 0.1 cents early Friday to 70.17 cents U.S.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

June futures took on 0.3% Friday.

National Bank of Canada cut the target price in Absolute Software to $8.50 from $9.50

CIBC raised the target price on Franco-Nevada to $195.00 from $162.00

CIBC raised the target price on Turquoise Hill Resources to $0.80 from $0.70

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange kept gains of 3.92 points Thursday to 456.51

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. stock futures rose in Friday morning trade, following a wild session on Wall Street, as oil prices continued to recover from their unprecedented selloff.

Futures for Dow Jones Industrials jumped 130 points, or 0.6%, early Friday to 23,467.

Read: The $30 Trillion Investment Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 13.75 points, or 0.5%, at 2,794.50

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite shuttled 33.25 points, or 0.4%, higher to 8,632.

Still, the major averages were on track to post modest weekly losses due to a steep selloff earlier in the week triggered by the collapse in oil markets. Through Thursday’s close, the Dow was down 3% for the week, while the S&P 500 fell 2.6%.

Stocks were taken for a wild ride on Thursday after The Financial Times reported — citing documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization — that Gilead Sciences’ drug remdesivir did not improve coronavirus patients’ condition. The documents cited by the FT referred to a Chinese clinical trial.

More than 2.6 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., over 800,000 cases have been confirmed. However, a decline in new daily cases has boosted equities from their lows reached on March 23.

Story continues

Oil rose for a third day on Friday, rebounding from a historic rout that saw a futures contract turn negative for the first time ever. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.5% to trade above $17 per barrel amid increasing bets for a U.S. production cut, bringing its three-day rally to more than 40%.

Overseas, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 subsided 0.9% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index sank 0.6%.

Oil prices advanced 59 cents to $17.09 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices heightened $12.80 to $1,758.20 U.S. an ounce.





