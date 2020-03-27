Stock markets cap first winning week since February despite snapping rally

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index capped its first winning week since mid-February despite snapping a three-day rally as cases of COVID-19 continue to soar.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 683.43 points or 5.1 per cent at 12,687.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 915.39 points at 21,636.78. The S&P 500 index was down 88.60 points at 2,541.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 295.16 points at 7,502.38.

The Canadian dollar gained to trade for 71.14 cents US compared with an average of 71.04 cents US on Thursday despite the Bank of Canada's decision to cut its key rate by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent

The May crude contract was down US$1.09 at US$21.51 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.8 cents at US$1.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,654.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press