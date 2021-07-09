Futures Green Friday

(PROVIDES UPDATED JOBS FIGURES FOR JUNE)

Futures for Canada's main stock index point to a higher open on Friday as crude prices strengthened, while investors awaited domestic employment data for June.

TSX Composite index had stumbled 230.68 points, or 1.1%, to close Thursday at 20,059.92

The Canadian dollar gained 0.22 cents Friday to 80.03 cents U.S.

September futures gathered 0.4% Friday.

Star Diamond Corp on Thursday said it objected to Rio Tinto's "predatory and coercive" actions after the global miner called a meeting for a joint venture the Canadian company says does not yet exist.

Canaccord Genuity cut the target price on Dye & Durham to $60.00 from $65.00

National Bank of Canada raised the price target on Richelieu Hardware to $44.50 from $43.50

JP Morgan cut the target price on Suncor Energy to $34.00 from $35.00

Statistics Canada was a bit late in doing so, but reported that this country created 231,000 jobs in June, or 1.2% over May, following a cumulative decline of 275,000 over the previous two months.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange dumped 18.35 points, or 2%, Thursday to 922.43.

ON WALLSTREET

Stock futures were higher in early morning trading Friday a day after the major indexes fell amid concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials jumped 255 points, or 0.7%, to 34,548.

Futures for the S&P 500 advanced 21.75 points, or 0.5%, to 4,334.75.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite Index picked up 18 points, or 0.1%, to 14,730.25.

Shares of GM gained 2% after Wedbush said the stock is a buy and could jump more than 50% as investors realize the extent of its tech and electric vehicle evolution.

Big Tech stocks were a bit weak in pre-market trading as President Biden was set to announce a new executive order aimed at the competitive practices by the sector’s giants. Amazon was down about 0.3% after hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.

For the week, the Dow is down 1.1%, the S&P 500 is off by 0.7% and the NASDAQ has shed 0.5%.

Overseas, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 stepped back 0.6% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.7%.

Oil prices took on 83 cents to $73.77 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices hiked 90 cents to $1,801.10 U.S. a pound.





