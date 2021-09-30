Futures Gain on Better Gold Prices

Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, tracking firmer gold prices, although they were on pace to end September down 2%.

The TSX Composite ended in the red 16 points to conclude Wednesday at 20,158.14

The Canadian dollar inched up 0.12 cents to 78.52 cents U.S.

December futures rose 0.4% Thursday,

Rogers Communications Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri has stepped down after more than a decade in the role.

Jefferies cut the target price on Aurora Cannabis to $7.50 from $8.56

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas with an overweight rating

Citigroup raised the rating on Teck Resources to buy from neutral.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange fell 11.32 points, or 1.3%, Wednesday to 856.27

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Thursday to close out a volatile and losing month for stocks.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials moved higher 85 points, or 0.3%, to 34,351.

Read:

Futures for the S&P 500 heightened 12.25 points, or 0.3%, to 4,362.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite Index jumped 57.25 points, or 0.4%, to 14,797.

Chip stocks bounced in pre-market trading after losses in the prior session. Nvidia and Micron were higher. Facebook, Apple and Netflix were slightly higher in pre-market trading.

Stocks also got a boost as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late Wednesday that the chamber had reached a deal to avoid a government shutdown this week. Schumer said he would schedule a vote on Thursday for the stopgap measure that would keep the government running into early December. The deal would still need to pass the House.

Story continues

For the month, the Dow is down 2.7%, the S&P 500 is off by 3.6% and the NASDAQ has shed 4.9%. September has lived up to its losing reputation with the market beset by fears of a China property crisis, rising inflation and a late interest rate surge sparked by the Federal Reserve signaling it would start removing stimulus soon.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Powell told a European Central Bank panel on Wednesday that he was frustrated by persistent inflation.

On the data front, initial jobless claims for the prior week will be released Thursday. Economists are expecting a print of 335,000, according to Dow Jones.

Overseas, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 skidded 0.3% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faltered 0.4%

Oil prices ditched 83 cents to $74.00 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $2.60 to $1,725.40 U.S. a pound.



