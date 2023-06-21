Futures Flat Following Data

Futures for Canada's main stock index were listless on Wednesday as investors awaited domestic retail sales data and the Bank of Canada's meeting minutes, along with cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The TSX tumbled 180.07 points to conclude Tuesday at 19,754.14.

Futures were unchanged early Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar poked ahead 0.02 cents to 75.63 cents U.S.

The benchmark Canadian index closed at its lowest level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as weaker commodity prices dragged down energy and mining stocks.

On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported retail sales increased 1.1% to $65.9 billion in April. Sales increased in eight of nine subsectors and were led by increases at general merchandise retailers and food and beverage retailers.

The agency’s new housing price increased 0.1% month over month in May, its first increase since August 2022

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange fought its way into the green 0.45 points to end Tuesday 612.75.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors took a breather from last week’s market rally.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 43 points, or 0.1%, to 34,313.

Futures for the S&P 500 staggered 7.75 points, or 0.2%, to 4,427.

Futures for the NASDAQ Composite fell 43.5 points, or 0.3%, to 15,212.75.

Shares of FedEx fell about 3% in premarket trading after the shipping giant posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its most recent quarter.

As far as quarterly results, KB Home will report after the close.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the central bank’s meeting last week, policymakers indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage point moves on the horizon this year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 finished upward 0.6% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index plummeted 2%.

Oil prices acquired three cents to $71.22 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices sank $3.40 to $1,944.30. U.S. an ounce.



