Futures Clear Breakeven
Canadian stock futures inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight recovery in cannabis stocks, while investors awaited wholesale trade data for further cues on economic recovery.
The S&P/TSX Composite lost 64.79 points Thursday to 18,392.99.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.17 cents to 78.57 cents U.S.
March futures forged upward 0.1% Friday.
U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies rebounded from a double-digit slump in the prior session. Canopy Growth, Aphria, Cronos Group, and Hexo gained between 2.1% and 5.8% in pre-market trading.
Air Canada reported its biggest annual loss in at least 19 years as the coronavirus crisis hit bookings, with no breakthrough in talks with the government over further financial aid.
Canaccord Genuity raised the target price on Aurora Cannabis $14.00 from $11.00
Credit Suisse cut the target price on Restaurant Brands International to $67.00 from $69.00
CIBC raised the target price on Colliers International Group to $112 from $102
On the economic front, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade fell 1.3% in December to $66.5 billion, the first decline after seven consecutive increases.
The agency attributes the decrease to sharply lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories; and machinery, equipment and supplies.
Markets on both sides of the border are closed Monday, in Canada, for Family Day, and in the States for Presidents Day.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plummeted 26.88 points, or 2.5%, Thursday to 1,037.97.
ON WALLSTREET
Futures tied to major U.S. equity benchmarks edged lower early Friday as Wall Street looked set to wrap up the week with modest gains.
Futures for the Dow Jones eased 37 points, or 0.1%, to 31,322
Futures for the S&P 500 backed off seven points, or 0.2%, at 3,905.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dipped 16.75 points, or 0.1%, to 13,712.25.
The major averages are on track to post a positive week at record levels, though the strong rally to begin February has taken a slight breather. The blue-chip Dow dipped slightly from a record on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite both fluctuated and eked out record closing highs.
The market ground higher as investors remained hopeful for a smooth economic reopening as well as additional COVID stimulus. The Dow has gained 0.9% this week, bringing its February gains to 4.8%. The S&P 500 has risen 0.8% and the NASDAQ picked up 1.2%, week to date. The S&P has rallied 5.4% and NASDAQ has progressed 7.3% this month.
Shares of Disney rose more than 1% in extended trading after the company reported strong growth in paid streaming subscribers and crushed expectations in its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2021. Disney said it now has almost 95 million paid subscribers on its Disney+ streaming service.
President Joe Biden said Thursday his administration has secured deals for another 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer, bringing the U.S. total to 600 million. He added the U.S. will have enough supply for 300 million Americans by end of July.
Overseas, Hong Kong markets were shuttered for the Lunar New Year. In Tokyo, however, the Nikkei traded lower 0.1%.
Oil prices sank 40 cents to $57.84 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dipped $9.30 to $1,817.50 U.S.