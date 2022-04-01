'Our future, our way': Gwich'in Tribal Council wraps up 3-day annual general assembly

'I’m so proud of our nation coming together over the last year,' Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said on Thursday, closing out the three-day assembly. (Sidney Cohen/CBC - image credit)

The Gwich'in Tribal Council's annual general assembly ended on a joyful note as the council agreed to an expedited self-government negotiation process, and formally welcomed the Nihtat Gwich'in Council back to its negotiating table.

"I'm so proud of our nation coming together over the last year," Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said on Thursday, closing out the three-day assembly in Inuvik, N.W.T.

"Let's continue to see that happening at a community level by supporting one another."

The need for unity as the council works toward self-government was a theme throughout the assembly. A similar drive to work together came through when the council adopted eight resolutions, seven of which carried by consensus.

One of those resolutions, according to its text, takes advantage Canada's updated policies for negotiating self-government agreements. Council leadership said the updates are meant to speed up the process for reaching a final agreement.

Kyikavichik called the development "a monumental step" toward the final agreement stage.

He said the council now has the dual mandate to move talks ahead, and to go into communities to explain to people exactly what is being negotiated.

A day earlier, Kyikavichik said the goal is to ratify a final agreement by 2027.

Nihtat Gwich'in Council officially rejoins

Another resolution officially brings the Inuvik-based Nihtat Gwich'in Council back to the collaborative Gwich'in government negotiation table, meaning it rejoins the communities of Aklavik, Fort McPherson (Tetlit Zheh) and Tsiigehtchic.

The Nihtat Gwich'in council broke off from the group in 2018 to pursue its own self-government agreement, but moved to return to the main table last December.

"It certainly is an achievement for our nation to be back together again," Kyikavichik told CBC News at the end of the assembly.

"Knowing the history of this land claim, knowing the values of our people, I knew that we viewed things more from a regional perspective, as a collective."

Bringing culture to the forefront

On the final day of the assembly, delegates continued their discussion of the draft agreement-in-principle that lays out the reasons and plans for a Gwich'in government.

Kyikavichik read the preamble aloud, noting some recent additions.

One is the recognition of Canada's recent commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Another is the assertion that "epidemics and the legacy of genocide and residential schools," as well as relocation from their lands, have eroded Gwich'in language and culture.

"Throughout you'll see us refer to our culture, spirituality, our language, our values. That's why we're doing this, is to bring those to the forefront," said Kyikavichik.

"At times we've been jaded by the possible money that could flow to our communities by this agreement. We need to put that aside for now and we need to focus in on the principles."

He also said the council will work to produce a draft of the agreement-in-principle in the Gwich'in language.

Karen Mitchell is a Gwich'in speaker who was interpreting the assembly live. Mitchell has also worked for CBC.

Speaking to the assembly, Mitchell recalled one of her mentors, who said being Gwich'in is "not just knowing how to tan a caribou skin, how to work with meat and so on. It's who you are, it's your attitude, it's your character, it's your mentality and all that, your values and what we were taught."

Mitchell said speaking her language "helps me be Gwich'in."

Deputy grand chief position

Delegates also debated whether to eliminate the deputy grand chief position.

The job was held by Kristine McLeod, who died in a car accident last August. Her brother, Kelly McLeod, temporarily replaced her.

On Thursday, Kelly vacated the position and returned to his former role as president of the Nihtat Gwich'in Council.

Whether to keep the deputy grand chief position will now be put to a referendum.

In his closing remarks, Kelly invoked his sister.

"The future is bright for the Gwich'in, and as my sister would have said, it's our future our way."