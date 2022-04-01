'Our future, our way': Gwich'in Tribal Council wraps up 3-day annual general assembly

·4 min read
&#39;I&#x002019;m so proud of our nation coming together over the last year,&#39; Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said on Thursday, closing out the three-day assembly. (Sidney Cohen/CBC - image credit)
'I’m so proud of our nation coming together over the last year,' Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said on Thursday, closing out the three-day assembly. (Sidney Cohen/CBC - image credit)

The Gwich'in Tribal Council's annual general assembly ended on a joyful note as the council agreed to an expedited self-government negotiation process, and formally welcomed the Nihtat Gwich'in Council back to its negotiating table.

"I'm so proud of our nation coming together over the last year," Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik said on Thursday, closing out the three-day assembly in Inuvik, N.W.T.

"Let's continue to see that happening at a community level by supporting one another."

The need for unity as the council works toward self-government was a theme throughout the assembly. A similar drive to work together came through when the council adopted eight resolutions, seven of which carried by consensus.

One of those resolutions, according to its text, takes advantage Canada's updated policies for negotiating self-government agreements. Council leadership said the updates are meant to speed up the process for reaching a final agreement.

Kyikavichik called the development "a monumental step" toward the final agreement stage.

He said the council now has the dual mandate to move talks ahead, and to go into communities to explain to people exactly what is being negotiated.

A day earlier, Kyikavichik said the goal is to ratify a final agreement by 2027.

Karli Zschogner/CBC
Karli Zschogner/CBC

Nihtat Gwich'in Council officially rejoins

Another resolution officially brings the Inuvik-based Nihtat Gwich'in Council back to the collaborative Gwich'in government negotiation table, meaning it rejoins the communities of Aklavik, Fort McPherson (Tetlit Zheh) and Tsiigehtchic.

The Nihtat Gwich'in council broke off from the group in 2018 to pursue its own self-government agreement, but moved to return to the main table last December.

"It certainly is an achievement for our nation to be back together again," Kyikavichik told CBC News at the end of the assembly.

"Knowing the history of this land claim, knowing the values of our people, I knew that we viewed things more from a regional perspective, as a collective."

Bringing culture to the forefront

On the final day of the assembly, delegates continued their discussion of the draft agreement-in-principle that lays out the reasons and plans for a Gwich'in government.

Kyikavichik read the preamble aloud, noting some recent additions.

One is the recognition of Canada's recent commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Another is the assertion that "epidemics and the legacy of genocide and residential schools," as well as relocation from their lands, have eroded Gwich'in language and culture.

"Throughout you'll see us refer to our culture, spirituality, our language, our values. That's why we're doing this, is to bring those to the forefront," said Kyikavichik.

"At times we've been jaded by the possible money that could flow to our communities by this agreement. We need to put that aside for now and we need to focus in on the principles."

He also said the council will work to produce a draft of the agreement-in-principle in the Gwich'in language.

Sidney Cohen/CBC
Sidney Cohen/CBC

Karen Mitchell is a Gwich'in speaker who was interpreting the assembly live. Mitchell has also worked for CBC.

Speaking to the assembly, Mitchell recalled one of her mentors, who said being Gwich'in is "not just knowing how to tan a caribou skin, how to work with meat and so on. It's who you are, it's your attitude, it's your character, it's your mentality and all that, your values and what we were taught."

Mitchell said speaking her language "helps me be Gwich'in."

Deputy grand chief position

Delegates also debated whether to eliminate the deputy grand chief position.

The job was held by Kristine McLeod, who died in a car accident last August. Her brother, Kelly McLeod, temporarily replaced her.

On Thursday, Kelly vacated the position and returned to his former role as president of the Nihtat Gwich'in Council.

Whether to keep the deputy grand chief position will now be put to a referendum.

In his closing remarks, Kelly invoked his sister.

"The future is bright for the Gwich'in, and as my sister would have said, it's our future our way."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;