Future of Succession star's new TV show revealed beyond season 1

The Lost Symbol, starring Ashley Zukerman, has been cancelled by Peacock after just one season.

Based on Dan Brown's 2009 novel of the same name, the ten-episode thriller series saw the Succession actor bring iconic literary character Robert Langdon to life, as he worked to solve a series of puzzles and save his kidnapped mentor, Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard).

In his efforts, Langdon ends up uncovering a chilling global conspiracy – and, of course, winds up having to try and thwart that as well.

The Following's Valorie Curry (as Peter's daughter Katherine), Southpaw's Beau Knapp (as Mal'akh), Arrow's Rick Gonzalez (as Capitol police officer Alfonso Nuñez), and ER's Sumalee Montano (as CIA director Inoue Sato) also featured.

Despite the fact it covered the complete story of the book, fans had hoped that it'd continue on to the events of Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code and Inferno, with Zukerman's version of the famed Harvard symbologist catching up to Tom Hanks' take from the popular movie adaptations.

"We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," Peacock said in a statement on Monday, January 24 (via Deadline).

"We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life."

"In my mind, the Robert Langdon people connect to from the books or the films is the person that my character will become," Zukerman previously told EW, around the same time as the US premiere on September 16, 2021. "I was leaning on that."

The Lost Symbol airs on in the US, and was available to stream via NOW and Sky in the UK.

