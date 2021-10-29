The Future of SC Cities: Will they rise to major challenges?

Hey, everybody. It’s Chase Karacostas.

This edition of The State, This Week is going to look a little different. On Wednesday, The State, The Herald, The Island Packet, and The Sun News published seven stories about what the future of South Carolina’s cities looks like, the most pressing problems facing each and what, if anything, leaders and community members plan to do to solve those problems.

The Latest: But first, today we learned that the federal government will pay $88 million to the survivors of the Mother Emanuel AME shooting and families of the nine victims murdered by a white supremacist in 2015.

The victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church massacre were pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Cynthia Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, Tywanza Sanders, the Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr. and Myra Thompson.

The Future of SC Cities

Here’s what the next 20 years of South Carolina’s cities could look like. Read about your city below.

The Columbia skyline and the Gervais Street bridge as seen from West Columbia.

Columbia wants to be more than just the city in between Greenville and Charleston. It wants to find its way to figure out how to be a “cool-capital-city.” Austin, Texas has live music and riverfront views condo owners battle over. Raleigh, the “City of Oaks,” has gorgeous wooded tracts and grassy parks, plus a food scene that insights jealousy. What does Columbia want to be known for? What will it fight for?

“We all wish for the best. We all wish to have an inclusive, innovative, engaged … strong, welcoming, vibrant city. We’ve done a lot of the wishing,” said Roslyn Clark Artis, president of one of the city’s half-dozen higher education institutions, Benedict College. “I often find myself in these four years questioning whether there’s the political will, the social will, the economic will to create the city we wish for.”

Will South Carolina’s capital progress at a snail’s pace? Or can talk turn into action and turn Columbia into a Raleigh or an Austin? As one young resident who’s working to make change, “We have dreams, but ... are we going to work toward our potential, or will we continue to see some things we’ve seen in the past?”

Story continues

Rainbow Row in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, October 23, 2021. These Georgian homes date back to the 1740s.

Each day, 33 new people move to Charleston. At first, it might not seem like a lot, but when you realize that % of the 135,000 residents the region added in the last decade weren’t from there, your head might start to spin. Charleston, a place that was built as a slave port, is becoming so quickly unaffordable — and so white — that people from there have to leave because of the cost, or can’t return to the place they grew up.

“I worry about it becoming a page out of a Southern Living advertisement if we aren’t careful,” said Cashion Drolet, a born-and-raised Charlestonian and chief advocacy officer for the Historic Charleston Foundation. But, “the secret’s out. People want to be here. And we have to find a way to make room for them.”

In a city whose popularity is built on the authentic soul of the South, leaders and residents fear “Disneyfication.” But as out-of-towners flood here to find new homes, locals can’t help but wonder if anyone actually will be from Charleston in the future. As the population shifts, in 20 years, will this Southern destination be little more than a seersuckered caricature of itself?

Falls Creek, Liberty Bridge, Deca Apartments, Camperdown development, Reedy River, Peace Center

Apartment complexes pushing into single family neighborhoods. Gyms that open at 5 a.m. and stage workouts outside — next door to homes. Dumpsters behind a development but next to a yard. An apartment complex patio with a window straight into someone’s bedroom. In Greenville, development over the last 20 years was a gift to some — but an uncontrolled curse for others.

“Greenville County, and especially the city of Greenville, is thriving — but not for all residents,” the Racial Equity and Economic Mobility in Greenville said on its website. “In fact, Greenville County is worse than almost every county in the nation for helping poor and minority children out of poverty and up the economic mobility ladder.”

But the consequences are an increasingly less diverse population and increasingly unaffordable neighborhoods threatened by commercial creep. Now, the city promises to listen to the voices it ignored in the past and right some of those wrongs of progress. Will it? Or will Greenville continue to grow into a city that’s only great for some of its residents?

The iconic lighthouse at Harbour Town in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island is at a turning point. It’s becoming expensive to live — for the few people live there permanently at all — yet it’s popularity as a vacation spot won’t stop growing.

“It could devolve into a place that has even fewer and fewer permanent residents,” said University of South Carolina Beaufort Chancellor Emeritus Jane Upshaw. “What that means: fewer and fewer people care about the common good, the hospitals, the schools, the restaurants. People won’t care about that. There won’t be a presence.”

Behind the pristine gated neighborhoods, lauded golf courses and glowing travel magazine reviews, the Hilton Head way of life is tainted by a slew of festering concerns — from crumbling infrastructure to at-risk beaches — that threaten its carefully manicured identity. Those problems are complicated by a growing crush of visitors, drawn here by the island’s own relentless efforts to market its upsides. Will Hilton Head’s popularity be its doom, or can a new generation of leaders step up to create a sustainable “Hilton Head 2.0”?

Greg and Sara Bates enjoy the evening along Lexington’s Main Street.

People used to moved to Lexington to get out of Columbia, to escape the big city, but now people are leaving Lexington for elsewhere as the Midlands suburb struggles to figure out what to do next.

“It’s a great place to live,” the CEO of Lexington’s Nephron Pharmaceuticals said. But what must be done can’t be done alone, and state leaders need to “help us get there.”

Lexington and the surrounding county — one of South Carolina’s fastest growing — are grasping to hang onto the perks of a small town while increasingly grappling with big-city problems, from traffic and city infrastructure to school quality and housing density. Can Lexington have its cake and eat it, too, or will Columbia’s western neighbor grow too big too fast and leave residents fleeing for wide open spaces somewhere else?

Ashley Schaef, works as a bartender at Sugru’s Pub in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sept. 30, 2021.

Myrtle Beach prides itself on being an “affordable vacation destination,” but it’s quickly becoming unaffordable for anyone to live and work there, which is kind of required for the whole “vacation destination” thing. As a result, young people are leaving in droves, unable to find well-paying jobs after college, but those young people are what keep the tourism industry alive.

“There are people who are willing to work, move here, in every and demographic, but you’re not going to make enough money to survive here if you want to live in a decent place,” said Savannah-Jean Kirchman, an assistant hotel manager.

Myrtle Beach’s economy is a house of cards propped up by tourism and not much else. Will it survive another generation, or will the local economic engine sputter before this region finds a way to support more than just retired transplants?

Rock Hill is South Carolina’s fifth-largest city and leads the York County region in population.

Rock Hill isn’t Charlotte. Don’t forget it.

“Charlotte is a wonderful city, and it’s our neighbor. I always try to think of Charlotte like a campfire. We want to stay close enough to get warm, but not close enough to get burned,” former Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said.

As the Queen City continues to sprawl, Rock Hill gets more crowded, more expensive, and, well, it’s looking more and more like the big city that people here said they didn’t want to be. In 20 years, will there be anything that separates the identity of this place from Charlotte? What does it mean to be Rock Hill, and what does the community need to do right now to keep that identity distinct 20 years from now?

One more thing

My time as a dating reporter (gossip columnist) has come to a swift end. Alec Thompson, with nary a word in the latest episode, was cut during the second week of “The Bachelorette.” Best wishes, warmest regards.

That’s all for today. If you don’t already, subscribe to The State here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at thestate.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.