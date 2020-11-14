The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Editor's Note: This story was first published on 3 July 2020 and has been republished because Apple has launched its new M1 Chip on 11 November.

It's official. After 15 long and fruitful years, Apple is finally breaking up with Intel.

The writing's been on the wall a while, so the announcement at WWDC 2020 earlier this week didn't really come as a surprise. But the news is exciting nonetheless, and some of us PC nerds are already drooling at the prospect of sleek yet powerful new hardware from Apple.

But what exactly is the announcement and why is everyone so excited?

Apple's announcement is as significant as the US government announcing that fossil fuel-based vehicles will be phased out and replaced by electric vehicles within two years. Such an announcement would involve a paradigm shift in transportation design that will involve a fundamental reassessment of how vehicles function, charging infrastructure, and transport in general.

What Apple has done is announce an equivalent fundamental shift in the way computers will be designed and function.

ARM vs Intel (x86): An intro to ISAs

ARM and x86 are what are known as ISAs or Instruction Set Architectures. Think of an ISA as a language that allows hardware and software to communicate with each other. Each language is unique, comes with its own sets of rules and quirks (think grammar, puns, etc.), and each was developed in its own native environment and refined to suit said environment.

What 's important here is that software and hardware designed to communicate in one ISA cannot just be switched over to another on a whim. It is possible, of course, but it takes a great deal of time and effort, and even more time to perfect.

The ARM ISA is fundamentally a super-efficient ISA that prioritises power consumption per unit time. It's designed to rapidly deal with smaller, simpler instructions at very low power. ARM is also more modular, allowing chip designers to more easily add and remove components and features as they see fit.

The x86 ISA, an architecture developed by Intel and later expanded on by AMD, is designed to rapidly perform more complex calculations. It's a more complex instruction set and inherently better suited for heavy-duty computing where power consumption is not as significant a factor. It's also relatively less modular.

Since devices like mobile phones and tablets are small, can't dissipate much heat, and have limited battery capacity, ARM makes a lot of sense on such platforms.

On the other hand, for desktop PCs, where power consumption and heat aren't significant limiting factors, a powerful, power-hungry ISA like x86 is more suitable.

That being said, do bear in mind that there are supercomputers powered by ARM-based chips and ultra-low power mobile devices powered by x86-based ones. In the end, it's the implementation and design that matters.

Legacy code, or why change is hard

An operating system like macOS or iOS isn't just a single entity. It's a complex platform with innumerable sub-systems and protocols that also happens to support literally billions of apps and services.

With time, money, and effort, you can teach an OS to communicate in a new language, but you instantly make all those billions of apps incompatible with your OS, unless they are also taught to communicate in the new language. All those developers who make apps and have made apps for one ISA must now switch to an entirely new ISA and update existing apps to that new ISA.

Usually, it's simply not worth the effort of switching to a different ISA.

And there's more. A desktop OS has vastly different requirements than a mobile OS. An average desktop PC like an iMac or Windows PC must process a lot more data than a mobile device. A desktop OS is interfacing with several high-speed peripherals such as SSDs, graphics cards, sound card, USB devices, and more. Real multitasking also requires a lot more RAM, and the ability to fully utilise that RAM.

