Future of music event secured by council backing

The future of a summer music festival has been secured after councillors approved its licence.

The organisers of Slades Fest, near Godalming, had applied for a licence to sell alcohol until 05:00 and to increase its capacity to 1,500.

The plans received 31 formal objections, with some people complaining about noise and public nuisance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Waverley District Council voted on Tuesday to unanimously approve the licence, with some additional conditions on the sale of alcohol.

Councillors had delayed making a decision last month to enable them to carry out a site visit.

A spokesperson for Slades Fest said: "We are glad the council recognise the effort that we have put in to design an event that is of the highest possible standard.

"We are now turning our attention to putting on an excellent event this summer that can raise funds for our cause and be enjoyed by all."

Slades Fest will take place from 28 to 30 July as a non-profit event that raises funds for a suicide prevention charity.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.