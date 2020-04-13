Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE:FFT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you own shares in Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE:FFT) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What FFT's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Future Farm Technologies, we see it has a five year beta of 1.35. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Future Farm Technologies are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Future Farm Technologies is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

CNSX:FFT Income Statement April 13th 2020

Could FFT's size cause it to be more volatile?

Future Farm Technologies is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$5.1m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Future Farm Technologies share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether FFT is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Future Farm Technologies’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

