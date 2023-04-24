Australia shifts defence policy to counter China threat

Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, and General Angus Campbell, the chief of the Australian Defence Force, speak after the release of the Defence Strategic Review - Reuters

Australia will shift its defence policy to buy longer range missiles such as Himars to counter the threat from China.

The changes were triggered by the Australian government releasing a strategic review on Monday that re-assessed defence priorities. The report said a “rise of the ‘missile age’ in modern warfare” made Australia more vulnerable.

A billion-dollar programme to develop short-range howitzer artillery systems is likely to be scrapped in favour of acquiring longer-range Himars – a system that has been highly successful against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The report said China’s military buildup was “now the largest and most ambitious of any country” since the end of the Second World War and that Beijing had not been transparent in clarifying its strategic intent, according to the public version of the classified review.

Australia must “seek to avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation – the prospect of major conflict in the region that directly threatens our national interest”, the review said.

The country “cannot waste any more time when it comes to acquiring critical defence capabilities,” said Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister and minister of defence.

‘No longer fit for purpose’

In recent decades, Australia’s defence policy has focused on deterring and responding to possible low-level threats from smaller regional neighbours – an approach that, according to the review, is “no longer fit for purpose”.

Canberra will now delay or abandon defence spending of about A$7.8 billion (£4.2 billion) in order to redirect it to new priorities. One immediate change is to reduce an order for infantry fighting vehicles from 450 to 129, the savings from which will help fund plans to arm Australia with Himars.

On the whole, the Australian government will increase defence spending over the next decade, with focus on improving its domestic production of munitions and building a more robust defence workforce.

The review also mentioned the importance of the Aukus deal, a trilateral security partnership finalised in March with the US, UK and Australia, that will see the latter acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia will also seek to deepen diplomatic and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region as part of plans to shore up its defences.

Putting in motion “the ambition of the review will require a whole of government effort, coupled with a significant financial commitment and major reform”. the Australian government said in a statement.

The shift in Australia’s approach comes as other nations including the UK, US, EU countries and Canada, seek to rejig their policies towards China.