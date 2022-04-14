Future Announces Release Date For His Ninth Album

Rapper Future is almost ready to release his ninth studio album.

The Atlanta rapper made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram with the caption “date 4.29 title TBA” alongside a photo of him smoking.

Future’s next project remains untitled for now and will hit music streaming services on April 29.

Although he’s been teasing the release of his new album on social media for a few weeks, details are still scarce.

Fans can expect collaborations with Grammy winner Kanye West (who now goes by Ye), Babyface Ray and possibly a track featuring FKA twigs, according to Future’s Twitter page.

BABYFACE RAY on my album — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

sum special if @wheezy0uttahere put a beat around these @FKAtwigs VOCALS — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

YE on my album fasho — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

Future and West have built a strong alliance over the past few months, with the “pushin P” rapper (with Gunna) serving as the executive producer on West’s latest project, “Donda 2.” Future also appeared on several tracks on West’s new album, including “Pablo” and “Happy.”

Future, who won a 2019 Grammy Award for rap performance for “King’s Dead,” teased fans about his looming album in April with a tweet: “Major heat coming fast.”

Major heat coming fast. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

Future’s last album, “High Off Life,” dropped two years ago and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In February, he also released a new single, “Worst Day,” a few days before Valentine’s Day.

