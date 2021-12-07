The Future of Agricultural Testing Market Outlook to Reach USD 9.25 Billion by 2028 at CAGR of 7.31% Surging Demand for Agricultural Productivity and Environmental Safety is Propelling the Growth of The Market, states Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Agricultural Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Stringent quality and safety norms for agricultural commodities along with the surge in outbreaks of illnesses related to food and increasing disposal of untreated industrial waste in the environment are some of the factors boosting the market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agricultural Testing Market, By Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Compost, Manure, Bio solids and Plant Tissue), By Application (Safety Testing and Quality Assurance), By Technology (Conventional and Rapid) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 5.26 billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected numerous industries worldwide. Many countries were affected by the pandemic in the world; this severely impacted the global economy along with food production and distribution cycle. The Covid impact on Agricultural Testing Market will be for a short time, and the market will experience recovery with huge demand for agricultural products. This results in exponential increase in the production and testing. Additionally, change in the consumer preference and rising concerns related to foodborne illness, has created the demand for high quality and safety for food, this will propel the demand for soil, water, seed, and compost testing. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Agricultural Commodities

Increasing complexities in the supply chain along with the absence of sanitation & hygiene practices and ignorance in the adoption of good agricultural practices (GAP), has led to the rising instances of contamination in feed, food and agricultural products. The contaminated food and feed is accountable for the outbreaks of illnesses in both livestock and humans. This has caused concerns related to food safety among livestock producers, regulatory authorities and end consumers.

Additionally, countries in North America region such as US, Canada, and some of the countries in the European Union have formed numerous mechanisms to put emphasis on the framework related to monitoring and enforcement of policies in order to attain transparency throughout the supply chain process and ensure traceability. These policies and transparency have ensured border rejections of contaminated products. Furthermore, on failing to meet the above criteria violators will have to pay heavy fines and can also have their licenses revoked. Thus, in order to comply with the quality and safety norms set by the regulating authorities, agricultural testing is been adopted as a precautionary measures to the above consequences.

Increasing Demand for Agricultural Productivity and Environmental Safety is Fuelling the Growth of the Market.

The agricultural testing services market is gaining traction in the budding and commercialized regions. The testing services has become very common in countries with commercialized agriculture to continue the export of agricultural merchandises. Additionally, surging demand for agricultural testing in the emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil along with technological advancements in the field is anticipated to drive market growth opportunities for Agricultural Testing Market. Strict norms for agricultural productivity along with environmental safety are one of the prominent factors driving the Agricultural Testing Market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Emerging Trend of Following Electrophoretic and Serological Methods in Seed Testing in North America

The countries in North America region such as U.S. and Canada, are expected to open new avenue for the market players in the region. Additionally, the on-going demand in the country for seed testing owing to the requirements of certifications by numerous importing countries is expected to support growth of the market. The Seed Regulatory and Testing Division tests vegetables and agricultural seeds to guarantee the efficiency of the seeds, marketing of seeds and it also assists in the development of markets. The rising trend of following serological and electrophoretic methods in seed testing is expected to support growth. Moreover, the electrophoretic method is used to cultivar identification along with the testing of purity of seeds. On the other hand, serological methods are used to identify species of seeds along with determining species composition of admixtures. The shift of consumers to higher standard of food quality and safety is expected to drive the demand for agricultural testing during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Testing Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. SGS S.A. Geneva, Switzerland 2. Bureau Veritas Neuilly-sur-Seine, France 3. Intertek Group Plc London, United Kingdom 4. TÜV Nord Group Hanover, Germany 5. Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation Illinois, United States 6. AsureQuality Auckland, Auckland 7. Eurofins Luxembourg 8. Agrifood Technology Victoria, Australia 9. SCS Globa California, United States 10. ALS Limited Queensland, Australia

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In January 2018, Eurofins acquired Tsing Hua Testing & Analysis Co., Ltd. (Vietnam) which is a leading player in environmental and Agricultural Testing Market for water and soil. With this acquisition, the company expanded its reach in Vietnam.

In November 2017, SGS acquired Bio Vision Seed Research (Canada). This helped the company in adding three accredited seed, grain, and soil testing laboratories in Canada, thereby expanding its presence in the country.

In November 2017, Intertek expanded its agricultural testing laboratory in New Orleans (U.S.) and upgraded equipment in order to enhance its agricultural testing services in the U.S.

This report titled “Agricultural Testing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 9.25 Billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028

CAGR 7.31% Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Quantitative Data – Units Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

